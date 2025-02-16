Florida Gators Dominate South Carolina Gamecocks

Florida Gators clinch a decisive victory over South Carolina Gamecocks, fueled by exceptional shooting performances and strong team play.

Florida dominated South Carolina with a resounding victory, fueled by exceptional shooting performances from its players. The Gators shot over 60 percent from the field and 14-for-28 from three-point territory as a team. Tre Mann led the scoring charge with a career-high 20 points, while Noah Locke added 11 points. Their contributions were crucial as Florida established a 15-6 lead early in the game.

The Gators faced a challenge as South Carolina mounted a comeback, fueled by a 17-3 run that saw the Gamecocks take the lead. However, Florida regained control with a strong second half performance, punctuated by a barrage of three-pointers that extended their lead to a comfortable margin. Aberdeen was instrumental in Florida's success, contributing 20 points, including five three-pointers in the second half. This marked the first time in Aberdeen's career that he's scored at least 20 points in multiple games of a season.Haugh also had a career night, scoring a career-high 20 points and adding six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. The Gators continued their dominance, ensuring a comfortable victory over the Gamecocks. Florida's strong shooting and cohesive team performance were key factors in their success. The team's ability to rebound from South Carolina's initial surge and regain control of the game was a testament to their resilience and determination





