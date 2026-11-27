The Florida Gators are off to a 7-1 start on the season, but they'll need to clean up two key areas to reach their ultimate goal.

Florida Gators forward Alex Condon leads the team with 23 turnovers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectare coming off a poor performance against a 2-5 Milwaukee team, where the Gators only won by nine points at home.

Even with a 7-1 start, the Gators haven’t felt like the dominant team they have been the last couple of years. This can be attributed to two areas: bench depth and the main issue, which is turnovers. Florida, in the last couple of years, has been at the top of college basketball due to their dominance on the glass and inside the paint on both sides of the floor.

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The one glaring issue they’ve had is turnovers, in terms of forcing turnovers and taking care of the ball. Through eight games this year, turnovers have been the biggest factor in the Gators not dominating teams and in their one loss to Houston.and 231st in the country in turnovers per game at 13.1.