Flooding in the state is putting a spotlight on infrastructure funding after voters approved Amendment 3 earlier this month.

Bands of continuous rain have inundated large portions of Florida as a flood watch is in effect for nearly the entire eastern coast of the state.

The deluge has triggered a local state of emergency in Broward County, prompting some school districts to cancel classes Wednesday and Thursday. The pounding rains have also renewed concerns surrounding the state's Amendment 3, which passed earlier this month. The measure clears the way for property tax cuts for some homeowners while potentially docking millions in funding for vital public services.

Also read Intense rain and flooding hits both U.S. coasts, causing major issues in Florida

Florida Democrat Angie Nixon, who lost her U.S. Senate race during the midterm elections to Republican Ashley Moody, took to X on Wednesday voicing her concerns, saying, "Friendly Reminder. Ron DeSantis vetoed tons of infrastructure and drainage projects out of spite in Democratic areas and working class communities. Now neighborhoods are flooded out. And because of Amendment 3 it’s gonna get worse.

This is shameful.

" Newsweek reached out to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and incoming Governor Byron Donalds' transition team via email on Wednesday for comment. What To Know Nixon referenced vetoes from the governor that are mentioned in a 2026 veto list. Numerous drainage and flood mitigation improvement projects are listed. DeSantis did launch the Resilient Florida Grant Program in 2021, aimed at protecting Florida's coast, waterways and coral reefs from storm surge, sea-level rise and flooding.

The fiscal year 2026-2027 budget released by the governor's office highlights an additional $195 million for resiliency, which includes $160 million for statewide resilience project implementation along with $35 million for resiliency activities and coral reef protection, the budget shows. The budget also includes $81.8 million for the Small County Outreach Program to assist local governments with safety improvements, repairing drainage infrastructure and more.

Nixon was not the only one worried about flooding in the wake of Amendment 3's passage. Floridian Evan Ross, founder & CEO of Public Communicators Group also posted to X on Wednesday, saying, "If you voted for Amendment 3 and your city is flooded today, just know that you voted for less money to be available to build new stormwater infrastructure.

" Holly Bullard, chief strategy and development officer at the Florida Policy Institute, said on X, "All over Florida, people are angry about flooding from rain . " She added, "Those same people voted to DEFUND water management districts by over $353M over the next 2 years. " The post included a photo referencing Amendment 3.

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According to its website, the institute is a nonpartisan organization aimed at improving the economic quality of life for Floridians. Florida House Speaker Sam Garrison, a Republican, addressed Amendment 3 during a House Organization Session on Tuesday, saying the measure is “the biggest fiscal challenge Florida has faced in a generation. ” Garrison pointed to the importance of protecting critical local services in the entire state as the amendment goes into effect January 1.

“It will be very difficult, and it will take time. But failure is not an option,” he added. What Is Florida's Amendment 3? Property Tax Proposition Explained Amendment 3 will increase the non-school homestead tax exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and up to $250,000 by 2028.

Critics argue that the amendment will impact services and programs throughout the state, including public safety, parks and infrastructure. A homesteaded property is a person's primary residence, and vacation, rental and investment properties typically do not qualify. Florida homeowners who qualify for the homestead tax exemption would see the most financial benefit from Amendment 3. Renters and other residents without homesteaded property would not receive the same savings.

Critics of the amendment warn that Floridians could face costs indirectly if local governments or businesses turn to other taxes or fees to replace the lost property-tax revenue. The larger impact will affect programs and services funded by local property taxes.

State economists estimate the measure could reduce revenue available for local public services by roughly $5 billion in 2027 and nearly $12 billion by 2031—which may squeeze funding for law enforcement, fire and additional emergency services, roads, libraries, parks and public hospitals. The measure passed earlier this month with 62 percent voter support, surpassing the mandated 60 percent, as 38 percent voted no. Which Areas of Florida are Under a Flood Watch?

A flood watch is in effect for nearly the entire eastern coast of the state, spanning from Duval to Miami-Dade Counties. Photos and videos show portions of Broward County, including the city of Hollywood, hit especially hard by the rain and flooding. The county declared a local state of emergency at 7 a.m. Wednesday, closing government operations, the Animal Care Facility, multiple parks and schools districtwide for the day.

St. Lucie County School District also closed its doors on Wednesday due to the flooding. Miami-Dade School District announced that it will be closed on Thursday. The National Weather Service said on Wednesday that "Flooding Risk Remains Widespread rainfall 2-4” forecast along the immediate east coast of South Florida through Saturday morning. Localized amounts could easily reach double these estimates.

If these values occur, isolated pockets of urban flooding may materialize along the east coast.

" NWS Miami warned that amid the deluge, winds of 30 to 40 mph have been observed across parts of the metro area. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Edward T. CumminsBands of continuous rain have inundated large portions of Florida as a flood watch is in effect for nearly the entire eastern coast of the state.

The deluge has triggered a local state of emergency in Broward County, prompting some school districts to cancel classes Wednesday and Thursday. The measure clears the way for property tax cuts for some homeowners while potentially docking millions in funding for vital public services. Florida Democrat Angie Nixon, who lost her U.S. Senate race during the midterm elections to Republican Ashley Moody, took to X on Wednesday voicing her concerns, saying,"Friendly Reminder.

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Ron DeSantis vetoed tons of infrastructure and drainage projects out of spite in Democratic areas and working class communities. Now neighborhoods are flooded out. And because of Amendment 3 it’s gonna get worse. This is shameful.

"reached out to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and incoming Governor Byron Donalds' transition team via email on Wednesday for comment. Numerous drainage and flood mitigation improvement projects are listed. DeSantis did launch the Resilient Florida Grant Program in 2021, aimed at protecting Florida's coast, waterways and coral reefs from storm surge, sea-level rise and flooding.

The fiscal year 2026-2027 budget released by the governor's office highlights an additional $195 million for resiliency, which includes $160 million for statewide resilience project implementation along with $35 million for resiliency activities and coral reef protection,The budget also includes $81.8 million for the Small County Outreach Program to assist local governments with safety improvements, repairing drainage infrastructure and more. Nixon was not the only one worried about flooding in the wake of Amendment 3's passage.

Floridian Evan Ross, founder & CEO of Public Communicators Group alsosaying,"If you voted for Amendment 3 and your city is flooded today, just know that you voted for less money to be available to build new stormwater infrastructure.

","All over Florida, people are angry about flooding from rain . " She added,"Those same people voted to DEFUND water management districts by over $353M over the next 2 years. " The post included a photo referencing Amendment 3. According to its website, the institute is a nonpartisan organization aimed at improving the economic quality of life for Floridians.

Garrison pointed to the importance of protecting critical local services in the entire state as the amendment goes into effect January 1.

“It will be very difficult, and it will take time. But failure is not an option,” he added.exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and up to $250,000 by 2028. Critics argue that the amendment will impact services and programs throughout the state, including public safety, parks and infrastructure. A homesteaded property is a person's primary residence, and vacation, rental and investment properties typically do not qualify.

Florida homeowners who qualify for the homestead tax exemption would see the most financial benefit from Amendment 3. Renters and other residents without homesteaded property would not receive the same savings. Critics of the amendment warn that Floridians could face costs indirectly if local governments or businesses turn to other taxes or fees to replace the lost property-tax revenue. The larger impact will affect programs and services funded by local property taxes.

State economists estimate the measure could reduce revenue available for local public services by roughly $5 billion in 2027 and nearly $12 billion by 2031—which may squeeze funding for law enforcement, fire and additional emergency services, roads, libraries, parks and public hospitals. The measure passed earlier this month with 62 percent voter support, surpassing the mandated 60 percent, as 38 percent voted no.A flood watch is in effect for nearly the entire eastern coast of the state, spanning from Duval to Miami-Dade Counties.

Photos and videos show portions of Broward County, including the city of Hollywood, hit especially hard by the rain and flooding. The county declared a local state of emergency at 7 a.m. Wednesday, closing government operations, the Animal Care Facility, multiple parks and schools districtwide for the day. St. Lucie County School District also closed its doors on Wednesday due to the flooding. Miami-Dade School District announced that it will be closed on Thursday.

The National Weather Service said on Wednesday that"Flooding Risk Remains Widespread rainfall 2-4” forecast along the immediate east coast of South Florida through Saturday morning. Localized amounts could easily reach double these estimates. If these values occur, isolated pockets of urban flooding may materialize along the east coast.

" NWS Miami warned that amid the deluge, winds of 30 to 40 mph have been observed across parts of the metro area.