Record rainfall triggers water rescues in Florida and flight cancellations in California as severe storms impact both coasts during the typically dry season.

Severe weather systems have displaced residents and disrupted infrastructure across two distinct regions of the United States this week. Record-breaking rainfall and subsequent flooding forced mandatory evacuations in Florida while causing significant flight cancellations and road closures in California.

Florida Floods Displace Residents

Storms that delivered record rains to South Florida shifted north to the Space Coast on Thursday. This movement sent rivers over their banks and prompted water rescues of humans and horses. Brevard County received the brunt of the impact on Thursday. Residents reported seeing airboats on streets for the first time to rescue neighbors from rising waters.

Also read Rainfall supercharged by El Niño, floods roads in south Florida

Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach have recorded their wettest November on record. Preliminary totals from the National Weather Service indicate nearly 17 inches of rain fell over 48 hours in the Fort Lauderdale area. This defies the typical dry season that runs from October to May in Florida.

Palms Bay initiated mandatory evacuations for some residents of Palm Bay Estates. This mobile home community is designated for residents age 55 and older. Crews arrived by boat to assist these residents. The city strongly encouraged others in a voluntary evacuation area to relocate to safety.

Jazmin Foster, a Melbourne resident for eight years, described the unprecedented nature of the storms. She noted that standing water and overflowing sewers returned to her home just two weeks after a previous flood. Foster stated that an earlier insurance claim was denied. She highlighted the need for federal assistance from FEMA in Brevard County.

Advertisement

Emergency Response and River Levels

The St. Johns River near Cocoa rose above a record flood level set in 1953. Forecasters expect it to stay at least 2 feet above flood stage through early next week. This persistent high water level threatens ongoing recovery efforts in the region.

Nearly 200 Florida National Guard personnel have been deployed to aid flood response. They operate 50 high-water vehicles along the east coast. The state Division of Emergency Management confirmed this deployment on Thursday. Their efforts support local and state authorities managing the crisis.

About 235 officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are also responding. These teams are assisting in water rescues and managing the situation for animals caught in floodwaters. Dozens of horses and other animals required rescue from an equestrian center.

California Storms Disrupt Travel

Meanwhile, rain continued to pound the California coast on Thursday. Heavy downpours filled streets with water and submerged cars. More than 200 flights to and from Los Angeles International Airport were delayed. This represented about 12% of total air traffic. Only a handful of cancellations were reported on Thursday.

Some areas of Southern California saw 1 to 2 inches of rainfall within an hour. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for southwestern Los Angeles County. This warning included Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and the Hollywood Hills. Authorities warned of dangerous conditions in these populated zones.

Evacuation warnings for the Sunset, Hearst, and Palisades burn scar areas remained in effect until Friday morning. Heavy rains created a risk of debris flows in these previously burned landscapes. Firefighters visited high-risk homes to ensure residents were prepared for possible evacuations.

Advertisement

Coastal Hazards and Road Closures

Along the southern and central California coast, forecasters predicted high surf and dangerous waves. Rip currents and beach erosion were expected to cause coastal flooding. Damage to some piers was also possible due to the intense wave action.

South of the Monterey Peninsula, heavy rains spurred rock and mud slides in Big Sur. These slides forced a more than 40-mile closure of Highway 1 along the Pacific Coast. Photos posted by the California Highway Patrol showed sections of the highway covered with debris. No immediate reports of injuries were found.

Flash flood watches were posted for the Timber and Plaskett burn areas in Big Sur. The Pickett burn area in Napa County was also under watch through Thursday afternoon. These areas face potential debris flows due to the saturated ground.

Forecast for Coming Days

The heavy rains and flash flooding in Florida were expected to persist through Friday. The system was forecast to move north toward coastal portions of the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic into the weekend. The National Weather Service continued to monitor the situation closely.

Atmospheric conditions driving the Florida storms included persistent high pressure over Virginia. A low-pressure system and an associated stationary front in the Gulf pushed a steady onshore flow across the Florida Peninsula. This configuration sustained the heavy rainfall over the region.

A non-tropical low-pressure system expected to form Friday could become a subtropical or tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center in Miami stated this development could occur along the southeastern U.S. coast. Residents and officials are watching the skies and surf for Thanksgiving week.