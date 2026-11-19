Record rains from shifting storm systems trigger widespread flooding and rescues in Florida while severe weather disrupts California, impacting travel and triggering debris flow warnings.

A severe weather system has displaced residents and emergency crews across the southeastern United States, bringing unprecedented rainfall to Florida while simultaneously battering the California coast. The storm, which initially devastated South Florida with record-breaking rain totals, has now progressed northward to impact the Space Coast, causing rivers to breach their banks and necessitating numerous water rescues for both people and animals.

In California, the persistent rain continues to submerge streets and vehicles, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights at major aviation hubs. This dual-impact event highlights the extensive reach of the low-pressure system, which has created hazardous conditions ranging from urban flash flooding in metropolitan areas to dangerous debris flows in burn-scarred regions of the Pacific states.

Also read Widespread Flooding Paralyzes South Florida: School Closures and Infrastructure Disruptions Amid Severe Storm

Record Rainfall Impacts Fort Lauderdale

The National Weather Service reported that the Fort Lauderdale area received nearly 17 inches of rain over a 48-hour period, establishing the wettest November on record for both Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. These extreme precipitation totals are driven by a combination of persistent high pressure over Virginia and a low-pressure system coupled with a stationary front in the Gulf, which together maintain a steady onshore flow across the Florida Peninsula.

Some school districts in South Florida remained closed for a second day on Thursday as authorities assessed the widespread damage. The heavy rains and flash flooding are projected to continue through Friday, with meteorologists warning that the system may eventually move north toward the coastal portions of the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic region by the weekend.

Advertisement

Mandatory Evacuations in Brevard County

Brevard County faced the brunt of the storms on Thursday, leading to the first use of airboats for residential rescues in areas that have historically endured hurricanes but rarely street-level flooding. The city of Palm Bay conducted mandatory evacuations for residents of Palm Bay Estates, a mobile home community designated for individuals aged 55 and older, while encouraging voluntary evacuations for others in adjacent zones.

Shelters were opened for those displaced by the rising waters, yet residents like Jazmin Foster described harrowing conditions. Foster noted that standing water and overflowing sewers inundated her home just two weeks after a previous flood event for which her insurance claim was denied, prompting urgent calls for assistance from FEMA.

Guard Deployment and River Levels

To manage the escalating crisis, the Florida Division of Emergency Management deployed nearly 200 Florida National Guard personnel along with 50 high-water vehicles to the east coast. These state assets are working alongside approximately 235 officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to conduct rescue operations and ensure public safety.

The St. Johns River near Cocoa surpassed its previous record flood level set in 1953, with forecasts indicating it would remain at least 2 feet above flood stage through early next week. Such sustained high water levels threaten infrastructure and require continuous monitoring by emergency management teams.

Advertisement

Californian Coastal Hazards

Simultaneously, Southern California experienced intense rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches within a single hour on Thursday, triggering flash flood warnings in southwestern Los Angeles County. Affected areas include Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and the Hollywood Hills, where authorities warned residents of potential debris flows in previously burned landscapes.

Transportation networks faced significant disruptions, with more than 200 flights to and from Los Angeles International Airport delayed on Thursday, representing about 12% of total air traffic. Although cancellations were relatively few, the sheer volume of delays impacted thousands of travelers attempting to navigate the storm-affected region.

Highway Closures and Future Forecasts

Heavy rains also spurred rock and mud slides in Big Sur, forcing a closure of more than 40 miles of Highway 1 along the Pacific Coast. Photos released by the California Highway Patrol showed sections of the highway covered in debris, though no immediate injuries were reported from the closure.

Looking ahead, the National Hurricane Center in Miami indicated that a non-tropical low-pressure system could form by Friday and potentially develop into a subtropical or tropical storm along the southeastern coast. Residents in the southeast and mid-Atlantic are preparing for strong winds and dangerous surf into early next week, while Southern California anticipates extremely high tides exceeding 8 feet continuing through the coming days.