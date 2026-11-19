Record rains flood South Florida, forcing evacuations and rescues. Storms shift to the Space Coast, affecting the St. Johns River, while California faces mudslides and flight disruptions.

Record-breaking storms have severely impacted South Florida and the Space Coast, displacing residents and triggering widespread water rescues across the region. The severe weather, which defied the region's typical dry season patterns, shifted northward on Thursday to directly strike Brevard County. This movement caused rivers to burst their banks, leading to mandatory evacuations in mobile home communities and the deployment of airboats for human and animal rescues. Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to batter the California coast, resulting in numerous flight cancellations and dangerous mudslide conditions.

Record Rainfall Shatters Historical Norms

The National Weather Service reported that the Fort Lauderdale area received nearly 17 inches of rain within a 48-hour period. This deluge has made Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach their wettest November on record, marking a stark deviation from the dry season that typically runs from October to May. Local resident Jazmin Foster, who has lived in her Melbourne home for eight years, stated she has never witnessed such extreme conditions in Florida. The storms are driven by a complex interaction between persistent high pressure over Virginia and a low-pressure system with a stationary front in the Gulf, which together create a steady onshore flow across the Florida Peninsula.

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Mandatory Evacuations and Rescue Operations

Emergency authorities in Palm Bay issued mandatory evacuations for residents of Palm Bay Estates, a mobile home community designated for individuals aged 55 and older. Rescue crews utilized boats to assist residents while shelters were opened for those displaced from their homes. The St. Johns River near Cocoa surpassed the record flood level established in 1953, with forecasts predicting water levels to remain at least 2 feet above flood stage through early next week. Over 200 Florida National Guard personnel equipped with 50 high-water vehicles were deployed to support these flood response efforts along the east coast.

Homeowners Face Continued Housing Instability

The flooding has created severe distress for residents dealing with repeated water damage and bureaucratic hurdles. Jazmin Foster reported that standing water returned to her yard, causing road flooding and overflowing sewers that inundated two of her children's bedrooms. This incident occurred just two weeks after a previous flood event for which her insurance claim was denied. She publicly questioned the availability of federal assistance, noting that multiple people in Brevard County require urgent help. Some school districts in South Florida were closed for a second consecutive day as the heavy rains and flash flooding continued to threaten the region.

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California Mudslides Disrupt Coastal Travel

In Southern California, intense rainfall caused streets to fill with water, submerging cars and leading to over 200 flight delays at Los Angeles International Airport. Authorities issued flash flood warnings for southwestern Los Angeles County, including the Malibu and Pacific Palisades areas. Evacuation warnings remained in effect for burn scar areas like Sunset and Hearst until Friday morning due to the risk of debris flows. High-risk homes in these zones were visited by firefighters to ensure resident safety as warnings for possible evacuations persisted.

Road Closures and Future Storm Predictions

Heavy rains spurred rock and mudslides in Big Sur, forcing the closure of more than 40 miles of Highway 1 along the Pacific Coast. Photos from the California Highway Patrol showed sections of the highway covered with debris, though no immediate injuries were reported. Flash flood watches were also posted for burn areas in Big Sur and Napa County through Thursday afternoon. Looking ahead, the National Hurricane Center in Miami indicated that a non-tropical low-pressure system expected to form on Friday could develop into a subtropical or tropical storm along the southeastern United States coast, potentially extending impacts into the weekend and the Carolinas.