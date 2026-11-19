Unprecedented flooding devastates Southeast and Central Florida as the St. Johns River in Brevard County reaches record levels of 17.7 feet, driven by extreme El Niño rainfall and storm systems.

Unusually severe weather has transformed Florida into a landscape of extensive flooding, exacerbated by the powerful forces of a super El Niño event. The storm system has triggered record-breaking water levels in central regions and dumped extraordinary amounts of precipitation across southeastern communities. Emergency services and local governments are currently racing against time to manage the rising waters and protect residents from the damaging impacts of the saturated environment.

Brevard County River Reaches Record 17.7 Feet

The most critical hydrological alert involves the St. Johns River in Brevard County, where water levels have surged to a record 17.7 feet. Meteorological experts predict that these levels are expected to rise even higher as the storm system continues to dump heavy rain on the region. This unprecedented inundation poses a significant threat to infrastructure and homes located near the riverbanks and low-lying areas in the county.

Also read St. Johns River Hits Record 17.7 Feet Near Cocoa Florida

Southeast Florida Communities Face Inundation

Southeast Florida municipalities have experienced catastrophic rainfall totals that have overwhelmed local drainage systems. The city of Hollywood and Davie both reported receiving more than 12 inches of rain during the storm event. Meanwhile, Sunrise recorded over 8.5 inches of precipitation, and Dania Beach documented almost 7.5 inches of rainfall. These totals have created widespread standing water in residential and commercial zones, severely disrupting daily life and transportation networks.

Municipal Response and Drainage Challenges

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy provided a grim assessment of the conditions while navigating flooded streets in his city. He noted that the worst areas are located west of the Turnpike and west of Interstate 95, where neighborhoods are grappling with extensive standing water. Mayor Levy emphasized that city authorities are coordinating closely with county and state officials to pump water out of affected areas as rapidly as possible.

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However, the drainage process is complicated by the lack of natural outlets for the excess water in certain locations. The mayor warned that without natural bodies of water to receive the pumped flows, the receding process may be slower than desired. His primary hope is that the intense rainfall will subside soon, allowing crews to fully clear the water from the streets and restore normalcy to the community.

National Weather Service Warnings Persist

The National Weather Service in Miami issued a flood watch that remains in effect for all of southeast Florida through the evening. Meteorologists warned that even moderate additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches could exacerbate existing saturated conditions. Localized pockets could receive between 3 and 5 inches, which is enough to trigger flash flooding in areas that are already holding massive amounts of water from previous days.

Similar concerns are rising in the northern parts of the state, where the National Weather Service in Jacksonville is monitoring the situation. Northern regions have already received between 2 and 5 inches of rain, with forecasts indicating an additional 2 to 6 inches could fall through Saturday. This continuous moisture input keeps the risk of widespread flooding elevated across multiple distinct geographic regions within the state.

Meteorologist Jim Cantore Tracks Storm Movement

Famed meteorologist Jim Cantore has been documenting the severity of the flooding through various video updates. He highlighted that rainfall patterns have shifted toward Florida's mid-coast, impacting areas like Rockledge, Cape Canaveral, and Port St. John. Cantore pointed out that a low-pressure system is developing off the coast, which is sustaining the heavy rain and preventing the storm from dissipating quickly.

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The St. Johns River has continued to exceed record levels at Cocoa, a direct result of the relentless rain in this sector. Cantore confirmed that residents in these central coastal areas should expect significant rainfall to persist through Saturday morning. The combination of the developing low and the super El Niño conditions ensures that the flood threat remains acute for the immediate future.