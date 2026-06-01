Florida's Attorney General has sued Sam Altman and OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT's design and inadequate safeguards caused widespread harm, including aiding violence,promoting sUicide, and addicting minors, while alleging deceptive practices and misrepresentations about the systems capabilities.

The state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against Sam Altman , the founder and CEO of OpenAI, alleging that the company's ChatGPT chatbot caused significant harm to Floridians by failing to implement adequate safeguards.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday, represents the first time a state has taken legal action against Altman and OpenAI. According to court documents, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is seeking to hold Altman accountable for reckless and willful conduct, including an alleged utter disregard for the risk to human life.

The complaint opens with a reference to a ChatGPT safety disclosure blog post that claims the company works with experts to regularly update systems to reduce risks,followed by the allegation, "Not so.

" The filing asserts that OpenAI misrepresented the capabilities of its systems, leading to a "litany of harms," including aiDing mass shooters, encouraging suicide among vulnerable individuals,causing public humiliation for professionals, contributing to the loss of critical thinking skills,and addicting minors to a tool that feigns human compassion to collect data without parental oversight. The lawsuit includes multiple counts: four counts of deceptive and unfair trade practices, two counts of negligence, two counts of violating product liability laws, one count of fraudulent misrepresentation, and one count of causing a public nuisance.

It alleges that ChatGPT was designed to retain users hooked into conversations by any means, regardless of truth, to increase usage, training data and market value. The complaint as well claims OpenAIs systems pose a "great danger of addition, cognitive decline, suicide, violence, and related harms.

" Specifically, Uthmeier points to the mass shooting at Florida State University and the killing of two students at the University of South Florida as instances where ChatGPT allegedly aided acts of violence. In response, OpenAI has stated that it has safeguards to help folks, especially teens, when conversations turn sensitive, and that it continuously improves ChatGPT's training to recognize signs of mental distress, de-escalate conversations, and guide users toward real-planet support.

The company is also cooperating with a separate criminal investigation by the Florida Attorney General into OpenAI's potential criminal responsibility for the ChatGPT interactions with the FSU shooter. OpenAI maintains that ChatGPT isn't responsible for the crime, arguing it merely provided factual responses to questions with information that could be found broadly across public internet sources





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