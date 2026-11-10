Florida Faces Seasonal Cold Snap Amid Quiet Hurricane Season Close

A strong cold front brings record-low temperatures to Florida in mid-November, contrasting sharply with the unusually inactive Atlantic hurricane season ending November 30.

A significant shift in atmospheric conditions is moving across Florida as the state transitions from the end of the Atlantic hurricane season to the arrival of its coldest temperatures of the year. The approach of a powerful cold front is expected to drive temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below historical averages for the first half of November, marking a stark contrast to the quiet tropical activity that has characterized the recent months.

Severe Temperature Drops Expected Across State

Nicholas Arman, an AccuWeather meteorologist, indicated that the cold front will move into the state beginning late Thursday, November 12, and will clear South Florida by late Friday, November 13. The most significant temperature declines are projected for Friday and Saturday, with lows dipping into the upper 30s in the far northwestern Panhandle and mid-30s to low-40s across other inland regions. Jay and Century in the western Panhandle are identified as the only specific locations likely to experience temperatures cold enough to support any form of frost or freeze.

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Cold Front Mechanism and Severe Weather Outlook

The meteorological mechanism behind this cold snap involves a lack of moisture and instability ahead of the frontal passage, which minimizes the risk of severe thunderstorms. Arman stated that while scattered showers may occur Thursday night, the placement of the jet stream makes any thunderstorms unlikely. Following the frontal passage, strong high pressure will build over the region, leading to clear skies and dry weather conditions through the weekend. This high-pressure system is the primary driver for the rapid temperature drop and the potential for overnight radiational cooling.

Stakeholder Forecasts and Regional Variations

Regional weather offices have issued specific warnings regarding the depth of the cold air mass. The National Weather Service Tallahassee notes that wind chills will drop into the 30s across Northeast Florida on Saturday, November 14. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service Mobile forecasts a light freeze just north of the Florida and Georgia border on Friday and Saturday nights. In Central Florida, wind chills of 40 to 45 degrees are expected Saturday and Sunday morning from Greater Orlando northward, according to the National Weather Service Melbourne.

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Frost Risks and Immediate Community Impact

Sunday morning, November 15, is projected to bring the coldest temperatures of the season, offering the best chance for frost in sheltered areas of far northern Florida. The National Weather Service Jacksonville indicates that patchy frost may be possible in southeast Georgia on Saturday, with similar limited risks in Florida. South Florida will remain relatively warmer, with temperatures staying in the 50s or higher, while high temperatures on Saturday may only reach the upper 60s along and north of Alligator Alley, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

Historical Context and Seasonal Transition

This weather event concludes a hurricane season that ended on November 30 with only 10 named storms, including one hurricane, due in part to El Niño conditions suppressing tropical development. Arman remarked that the season defied expectations and broke a 121-year-old hurricane record for low activity. While the possibility of late-season tropical development cannot be entirely ruled out, the likelihood of additional systems impacting the United States is considered very small, allowing attention to fully shift to the seasonal cold front moving through the Southeast.