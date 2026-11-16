A sluggish-moving El Nino-influeNced weather pattern is bringing heavy rainfall,significant flooding risks, and dangerous marine conditions to Florida's Atlantic coast from Tuesday through Friday.

Severe Weather Threatens Florida Coastline with Heavy Rain fall

A significant weather system influenced by El Nino conditions is moving across the Atlantic basin, bringing a high risk of excessive rainfall and flooding to Central and North Florida over the coming days. The FOX 35 Storm Crew has issued a severe alert for Tuesday through Friday,warning residents along the Atlantic coastline to prepare for persistent heavy rain and dangerous marine conditions. This weather pattern is characterized by a gradual-moving system driven by robust high pressure to the north and developing low pressure near the Bahamas. These atmospheric features combine to generate persistent easterly winds that pull deep moisture from the Atlantic Ocean directly into Florida , creating an environment ripe for continuous shower and storm development.

Meteorologists predict that rainfall totals will vary significantly across the region,with general forecasts indicating two to four inches of precipitation. Yet, localized pockets may experience between five and seven inches, with some computer models suggesting even higher totals of up to twelve inches in isolated areas. The National Weather Service has classified the risk of excessive rainfall as marginal to slight,which corresponds to levels one and two on a four-point scale, for each morning fRom Tuesday through Friday. The greatest potential for flooding is expected along the coast south of Cape Canaveral,with Wednesday and Thursday identified as the most critical days for coastal residents. It is important to note that this does not guarantee four consecutive days of nonstop rainfall or widespread inundation, yet rather a series of heavy rain bands that will repeatedly move onshore,affecting different stretches of the coastline in turn.

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Brevard County is currently facing heightened vulnerability due to saturated ground conditions resulting from recent weeks of heavy rainfall. Lawns and soil in the area have limited capacity to absorb additional water, which means that any new precipitation will quickly run off into streets, neighborhoods, and drainage systems. This increased runoff significantly elevates the risk of flash flooding, particularly in areas with broke drainage infrastructure. The St. johns River continues to be a major concern, with river flood warnings currently in effect for communities including Cocoa, Geneva and Astor. The river near Cocoa remains in major flood stage, although levels appear to be slowly cresting. Additional heavy rainfall this week could interrupt this improvement, prolong existing flooding, or push water levels higher again. Farther north, river levels near DeLand and Sanford are currently forecast to remain below flood stage, but increased runoff could potentially push some locations into minor flood stage, particularly in Sanford.

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Marine hazards are also expected to intensify, posing serious risks to boaters and beachgoers. Wind gusts along the coast are forecast to reach thirty to thirty-five miles per hour on Tuesday, bringing rough,pounding surf and the potential for minor beach erosion. this weather event comes at a precarious period,as the coast is still recovering from an erosion event in early November that damaged multi-million-dollar beach rebuilding efforts. Offshore seas are expected to build to heights of nine to fourteen feet from Wednesday through Friday,creating dangerous conditions for navigation and coastal activities. Rip currents are anticipated along the entire Florida Atlantic coast, making swimming and water recreation extremely hazardous. The National Hurricane Center has reported no tropical activity expected in the Atlantic basin over the next seven days,yet the non-tropical system remains a significant threat to coastal stability and safety.