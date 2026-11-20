Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expands the state of emergency to St. Johns, Duval, Putnam, and Flagler counties as historic flood levels and heavy rainfall threaten infrastructure.

The State of Emergency for several Florida counties has been expanded to northern counties as the rainy weather system that has drenched the state all week moves north. The official declaration now extends to St. Johns, Duval, Putnam, and Flagler counties, signaling a broadened scope of crisis response as water levels continue to rise across the region.

Historic Water Levels and Widespread Rainfall

The St. Johns River has reached historic levels, surpassing 18 feet in Brevard County this week as some areas saw well over a foot of rain. This surge in water volume follows intense precipitation events that have saturated the ground and overwhelmed drainage systems throughout the state. The combination of rising river stages and heavy rainfall creates a dangerous environment for residents living near waterways and low-lying areas.

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Areas of Broward County, including the Cities of Fort Lauderdale, Davie, and Hollywood, witnessed severe and heavy rainfall of over 10 inches within a 12-hour period. The intensity of this storm system is documented in the official order, which highlights the unprecedented nature of the precipitation. Such rapid accumulation of water contributes significantly to the flooding emergencies declared in multiple jurisdictions.

Additional rainfall amounts of 3-6 inches, with localized flooding up to 10 inches, are possible according to the National Weather Service. The forecast warns that the Florida East Coast will face continued impacts over the next several days. This projected rainfall could impact previously flooded areas and cause additional damage to infrastructure and critical facilities, compounding the challenges faced by emergency responders and local governments.

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Resource Deployment and Official Response

As heavy rainfall impacts communities across Florida, the state is continuing its active response efforts, Governor Ron DeSantis emphasized in an update this week. He noted that the Florida Division of Emergency Management is deploying hundreds of Florida Guardsmen and troopers to assist in recovery and rescue operations. This military and law enforcement support is critical for managing the scale of the disaster.

Gov. Ron DeSantis detailed the extensive mobilization of personnel and equipment. In addition to military and police, the state is utilizing 235 MyFWC officers to support ground operations. The response includes 50 high-water vehicles and 60 pumps designed to manage water accumulation in critical zones. These resources are being directed to the hardest-hit areas to mitigate further damage.

FWC has also readied specialized transport and watercraft for the mission. The inventory includes 28 ATVs and UTVs, 26 shallow-draft boats, 17 airboats, eight swamp buggies, and a Fat Truck. These vehicles are essential for navigating the flooded terrain where standard ambulances and fire trucks cannot operate. This diverse fleet allows responders to reach isolated individuals and deliver necessary supplies.

Infrastructure Strain and Community Impact

There is significant disruption to transportation networks, with reports of flooding along the I-95 corridor through Saturday afternoon. This major highway serves as a vital artery for commerce and travel in the region, and its closure or impairment affects thousands of commuters and freight operators. The Florida Department of Transportation is working to clear the roads, but the ongoing rain complicates these efforts.

Additionally, 750 MyFDOT crews are supporting response efforts in impacted communities. Their primary task involves managing traffic and assisting with infrastructure repairs. The governor added that state officials have pre-staged more than 6,000 feet of flood control devices. These barriers are essential for protecting homes and businesses from encroaching floodwaters.

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Shelters have been placed on standby to accommodate displaced residents, and additional emergency resources are positioned for rapid deployment. These resources include generators and vacuum trucks, which are necessary for restoring power and removing water from structures. The state has prepared for a prolonged response period given the weather forecast.

Future Outlook and Safety Guidance

There is also a wind advisory along the northeast Florida Atlantic coast through Saturday morning. This advisory specifies sustained winds of 20-30 mph and wind gusts of 35-40 mph. The combination of wind and rain increases the risk of falling trees and power outages in coastal areas. Residents in these zones are advised to secure loose outdoor items and remain indoors.

In Brevard County, the human cost of the disaster is already evident. County officials conducted roughly 100 water rescues, highlighting the immediate danger to life. Community members also played a vital role, working to save dozens of animals at the Blue Lake Equestrian Center. This local effort demonstrates the community resilience in the face of such a severe natural event.

Florida will continue deploying resources and working alongside local partners to protect residents and respond to the needs of impacted communities. Governor Ron DeSantis reiterated the importance of coordination between state and local authorities. This unified approach is necessary to manage the complex logistics of a multi-county disaster.

Please continue to follow all guidance from local officials. Authorities urge residents to stay informed about road closures, shelter locations, and evacuation orders. Compliance with these instructions is critical for personal safety and the effectiveness of the broader emergency response. The situation remains fluid, and conditions can change rapidly as the storm system persists.