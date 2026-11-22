Aaron Philo piled up 314 total yards and two touchdowns as Jon Sumrall's Florida Gators rallied late to edge Vanderbilt in a wild SEC finish.

Indiana's national championship defense on the brink after overtime upset to WashingtonTrump says Roger Clemens should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame 'immediately,' won't fully back Barry BondsTitans' Jaylen Harrell allegedly 'assaulted' rideshare driver before Tampa car accident, police say Fifth-ranked Texas dominates Arkansas as Arch Manning is heating up ahead of the College Football PlayoffOhio State's College Football Playoff dreams go up in smoke following loss to Nebraska Jerry Jones says Cowboys had 'no record' of fight incident that resulted in fan's death at home loss vs 49ers NBA Hall of Famer and Baltimore native Carmelo Anthony joins the mob in scolding Ravens' Marlon HumphreyWith each 3, Tennessee hoops sharp-shooter is helping wins pile up while making kids' wildest dreams come trueTitans defensive lineman Jaylen Harrell hospitalized after being involved in 'serious car accident'High school football’s latest circus involves two brothers in Ohio, two Dodges and a $360K houseBahrain says Iranian attack struck industrial facility, sparking fireSarah Huckabee Sanders: There’s more hope around our country than the alternativeRachel Campos-Duffy faces 'fowl' fear to visit presidential turkeysFormer NSA hacker says tech outages are a result of AI’s arrivalPresident Trump calling Vladimir Putin a friend draws mixed reactions from UkraineHeavy rain swamps Florida’s Atlantic coast ahead of ThanksgivingUrban Meyer joins Colin Cowherd to ask if UCLA is a title contender, whether or not Arch Manning should leave for the NFL, and if Lincoln Riley’s job is in jeopardy with USC.

It took a late rally and a fortunate bounce, but in the end, Florida celebrated a 34-27 victory in front of more than 88,000 fans at The Swamp. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

Also read Staff Picks: Vanderbilt Football at No. 24 Florida

Aaron Philo accounted for 314 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Jadan Baugh scored with just over two minutes left on the clock to complete the latest chapter in the Gators' up-and-down year. Florida Gators Jadan Baugh scores a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida on Nov. 21, 2026.

Gators wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. chipped in a career-high 117 yards receiving and had the play of the game. Philo threw high to Micah Mays on third-and-5 in the fourth quarter, but the ball ricocheted into Singleton’s hands for a 37-yard gain. A roughing-the-passer penalty set Baugh up for his 16th touchdown of the season, a 10-yard scamper from the wildcat formation.

Advertisement

FLORIDA GATORS MAY OR MAY NOT BE ‘BACK,’ BUT ONE THING IS CERTAIN, FOOTBALL IS FINALLY FUN IN THE SWAMP AGAIN Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander celebrates with offensive lineman Orion Irving after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Gainesville, Florida.

"I didn’t know it was tipped," Philo, who was on the ground as the play unfolded, said. "I really didn’t know it was happening. But I’m glad it happened.

"has now dropped seven of their past eight games and will miss a bowl game for the first time since 2023. "We left too many plays on the field to beat a team that found a way in the critical moments to move the ball and score and to generate stops," Vandy coach Clark Lea said.

Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter, including a 75-yarder to Junior Sherrill, to put Vanderbilt ahead 24-17 at halftime and draw a chorus of boos from the home team. Florida running back Jadan Baugh, defensive lineman Sebastian Scott and defensive lineman LJ McCray celebrate after winning an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Nov. 21, 2026, in Gainesville, Florida.

Advertisement

Saturday’s win marked the first time since late September that Florida had won consecutive games. The Gators also finished SEC play with a winning record for the first time since 2020.