Florida Enacts Controversial Immigration Laws with Death Penalty Provision

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs new immigration laws that allocate nearly $300 million for enforcement and mandate the death penalty for undocumented immigrants who commit capital offenses. Democrats and civil rights advocates argue the laws are unconstitutional and will disproportionately impact minority communities.

Florida is at the forefront of a national conservative effort to combat illegal immigration, enacting legislation that includes a controversial death penalty provision for undocumented immigrants who commit capital offenses.

The new laws, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, allocate nearly $300 million for immigration enforcement, including hiring more than 50 new law enforcement officers focused on immigration, grants to equip and train local agencies, bonuses for officers who assist in federal operations, and reimbursement for leasing detention facilities. Florida Democrats and civil rights advocates argue that the death penalty provision for undocumented immigrants is unconstitutional, citing previous Supreme Court precedent. They also contend that the laws will increase penalties for all crimes committed by undocumented immigrants and create a new crime of entering the state after coming to the U.S. illegally.Despite these criticisms, DeSantis and Republican lawmakers maintain that the legislation is necessary to address the ongoing crisis of illegal immigration. 'We are ahead of the curve on ending the illegal immigration crisis,' DeSantis stated after signing the bills. Supporters of the legislation, including Republican Senator Joe Gruters, a key Trump ally, view it as a victory for former President Trump's immigration agenda. These stringent measures in Florida are part of a broader trend in southern states. Alabama lawmakers have advanced a similar slate of proposals that would allow jails to hold people to verify immigration status, require jails to collect DNA from unauthorized immigrants, end the state's recognition of driver licenses from other states that are issued without proof of citizenship, and make it a felony to bring an undocumented immigrant into the state. Georgia has also passed a bill allowing local governments to be sued if they don't cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.Critics of these measures argue that they will lead to racial profiling and further marginalize already vulnerable communities. Jasmin Hernadez-Alamillo, a recent graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the daughter of Mexican immigrants, expressed her concern about the potential for these laws to create a climate of fear and distrust. 'I don’t necessarily want to be part of a state that is going to continually perpetuate this negative sentiment around marginalized communities,' she stated. The debate over these immigration laws is likely to continue as the courts grapple with their constitutionality and the implications for civil liberties





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IMMIGRATION FLORIDA DEATH PENALTY RON DESANTIS POLITICAL DEBATE Undocumented Immigrants ALABAMA GEORGIA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Florida Legislature Passes Controversial Immigration BillFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new law aimed at strengthening illegal immigration enforcement. The legislation includes measures to boost state and local participation in federal immigration efforts, require pretrial detention for undocumented immigrants charged with felonies, and criminalize entering Florida without legal authorization. While DeSantis hailed the bill as a victory for public safety, critics argue it will target immigrant communities and create economic hardship.

Read more »

Florida Legislature Passes Controversial Immigration BillFlorida lawmakers have passed a sweeping immigration bill that includes a provision mandating the death penalty for undocumented immigrants who commit capital offenses. The legislation, which has drawn strong criticism from immigrant advocates and civil rights groups, allocates significant funding for immigration enforcement and increases penalties for crimes committed by unauthorized immigrants.

Read more »

Florida Passes Controversial Immigration Law with Death Penalty for IllegalsFlorida lawmakers have passed a sweeping immigration bill that includes a provision mandating the death penalty for undocumented immigrants who commit capital offenses. The legislation, which allocates millions to bolster immigration enforcement, has drawn criticism from Democrats and civil rights groups who argue that the death penalty provision is unconstitutional. The bill also increases penalties for crimes committed by undocumented immigrants and creates a new offense for entering the state after illegally crossing U.S. borders.

Read more »

Florida Republicans Pass Controversial Immigration Enforcement BillFlorida Republicans passed a sweeping immigration bill, touted as the strongest in the nation, amidst internal party disputes and with close alignment to former President Donald Trump's policies. The bill strengthens penalties for undocumented immigrants, increases funding for immigration enforcement, and mandates the death penalty for undocumented immigrants convicted of murder.

Read more »

More Troops Arrive at El Paso Border as Trump Enacts Immigration CrackdownThe deployment of 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, as ordered by President Trump, continues with troops arriving in El Paso. This marks the second troop arrival in the city, further escalating the administration's efforts to address immigration concerns. The move has sparked debate, with Republicans praising the president's actions while Democrats criticize them as performative.

Read more »

Trump Enacts 'Landmark' Immigration Law, Laken Riley Act, in First Legislative Win of Second TermUS President Donald Trump has signed the Laken Riley Act, a new immigration detention measure, into law, marking his first legislative victory of his second presidential term. The law, named after a slain Georgia nursing student, targets non-US citizens charged or convicted of specific crimes, aiming to give law enforcement more tools to detain irregular immigrants accused of these offenses. Trump, at the signing ceremony, announced the opening of a detention centre at Guantanamo Bay to hold up to 30,000 migrants who cannot be deported.

Read more »