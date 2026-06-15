Florida driver arrested for DUI after trooper spots mountain of White Claw cans in car

A Florida man was arrested for DUI after a trooper found him speeding down I-75 with a pile of empty White Claw cans beside him.

A Florida man was arrested for DUI after a trooper found him speeding down I-75 with a pile of empty White Claw cans beside him.

, a trooper was patrolling northbound on I-75 near mile marker 280 in Pasco County when a Honda Civic passed at more than 90 mph. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 33-year-old Conor William Parady of San Antonio, Florida.

During the stop, the trooper observed signs of heavy intoxication and discovered 34 open alcohol containers inside the vehicle, per FHP. Parady was arrested and booked for driving under the influence. Authorities say he was transported to the Pasco County Jail, where he was booked Saturday. Family and friends of a man who died after a diving incident near Cisco Beach at Bear Lake have shared their heartbreak and memories following his death.

Greg JoA suspicious bottle with a note reading "Do Not Touch, For Police" prompted a large police response and evacuation at a library in Heber on Saturday, authoritieTwo BASE jumpers died after an incident at Mineral Bottom, a remote area in Grand County. The Grand County Sheriff's Office said one person was a 50-year-old manA West Valley City man died after a diving incident near Cisco Beach at Bear Lake, acoordingprompted a response from law enforcement.

The Rich County Sheriff'sA plane carrying a pilot and 11 passengers planning to spend a sunny afternoon skydiving crashed Sunday in Missouri, killing all aboard, authorities said. The Mi





KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suspected DUI driver crashes into CHP patrol car in Victorville; 2 officers injuredTwo California Highway Patrol officers and a suspect were severely injured Thursday after a fleeing, suspected DUI driver crashed into a patrol unit in Victorville.

Read more »

US News Headlines: CBP Intercepts Migrant Vessel, Trump's DUI Arrest, and MoreCBP and Coast Guard intercept migrant vessel heading for Puerto Rico, Trump arrested for DUI in Florida, and other top US news headlines.

Read more »

Washington State Patrol Reports Spike in DUI Arrests Amid World Cup MatchesLaw enforcement agencies in western Washington have increased patrols as part of the '100 Safe Days of Summer' campaign, coinciding with the World Cup. Over the weekend, 31 drivers were arrested for suspected impaired driving in King County alone, a significant increase compared to a normal weekend. Officials cite celebrations, nice weather, and the World Cup as contributing factors. Bellevue Police also reported a rise in DUI incidents this year compared to previous years. State and local agencies will continue to monitor traffic data throughout the soccer tournament.

Read more »

UFC President Dana White Calls White House Correspondents' Dinner 'F***ing Awesome'UFC President Dana White has called the shooting at this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner 'f***ing awesome', after he and others were evacuated from the gala. The shooting started getting noisy, tables were getting flipped over, and guys were running in with guns, White said while walking out of the hotel. They were screaming Get down, but, he added, Build a f***ing roof, like you've got all the money in the world, right? You want to do this for f***ing America? Build a 4,000-seat arena, get a f***ing barndominium.

Read more »