A Florida doctor and several research center employees were convicted of falsifying data in clinical trials of new drug treatments.

Four Florida medical research center employees were convicted of fraud for falsifying data in clinical trials of potential new asthma medications. A fifth employee previously pleaded guilty.

The defendants fabricated clinical trial results by using identities of people who never participated, falsifying medical records and test results, and paying others to undergo tests, according to the DOJ. A federal jury in the Southern District of Florida has convicted a medical doctor and three staff members at a medical research center in Florida for their roles in a scheme to falsify data in clinical trials of prospective new drug treatments. A fourth staff member previously pleaded guilty.

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Florida doctor, staff members convicted of falsifying clinical trialsAccording to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Jaynier Moya, 50, Luis Montano, 56, Yuniarka Garcia, 41, and Luis Cuza, 42, conspired to commit fraud while conducting human clinical research trials at Pines Care Research Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Alexandra Olivera, 38, was separately charged with participating in the conspiracy and has pleaded guilty. Moya co-owned Pines Care and served as principal investigator for research studies.

Montano, Garcia, Cuza, and Olivera were clinical research coordinators at Pines Care. Trial evidence established that Pines Care was selected as a trial site to gather human testing data regarding the safety and efficacy of prospective new asthma treatments on behalf of a pharmaceutical company sponsor.

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However, beginning no later than 2019, the defendants fabricated testing data and falsified records while conducting trials for the sponsor, according to the DOJ. Evidence at trial established that the defendants used identification documents from people who did not actually participate in the studies to create false records purporting to show that these individuals were participating as research subjects.

The defendants then falsified records to make it appear as if these individuals had taken the study medication and undergone testing to evaluate the medications’ effects, as called for in study protocols. According to the justice department, the evidence established that the defendants paid other individuals to undergo tests to generate fabricated data that the defendants could attribute to the purported research subjects.

The defendants then submitted the fabricated test data to the sponsor to obtain payment for purportedly completing the research. The jury convicted Moya, Montano, and Garcia of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and Cuza of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

"Accurate human testing data is critical to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s evaluation of whether to approve new drug treatments for Americans," Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in a statement. "These defendants abused their positions to falsify human testing data gathered to evaluate the safety and efficacy of new asthma medicine.

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The Justice Department and FDA will continue to work together to protect the integrity of the data used to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of new medicines.

"Moya, Montano and Garcia face a maximum penalty of 80 years in prison. Cuza faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. In August 2026, Olivera pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and her sentencing is set for Dec. 15. Olivera faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine the defendants’ sentences after considering sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. The information for this story was provided by the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs. This story was reported from Los Angeles.