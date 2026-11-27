“This is yet another reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement make standing their posts even on holidays to keep us safe. Never forget them and their families.” FBI Director Kash Patel wrote …

A decorated Florida detective was fatally struck on his way to work by an alleged drunken driver with a revoked license who was going the wrong Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez, 37, was allegedly driving in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens when he smashed head-on into an SUV driven by Alan Smith, a longtime Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detective, according to theDetective Alan Smith of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in Florida was fatally struck by an allegedly drunk wrong-way driver on Thanksgiving morning.

Smith, 46, was on his way to work in an unmarked police car just after 5 a.m. when the devastating crash unfolded,Espinoza Martinez was also taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries and arrested in the hospital using handcuffs carried by Smith, police said. He was allegedly intoxicated during the deadly crash and had an active license revocation for 10 years and three previous DUI convictions.

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Smith, a married dad, had been with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for nearly a decade, joining the Bomb Squad and graduating from the FBI Hazardous Devices School in 2013. The beloved detective, who was completing his doctoral degree, also served as a Task Force Officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to the“He was a college professor, and a lifelong scholar who was in the process of completing his doctoral degree,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.