Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy Matthew Pippin was terminated after investigators found sexually explicit messages sent from his work-issued phone while on duty. The discovery occurred during an investigation into a sexual battery allegation from three years prior, though prosecutors declined to file charges. Pippin admitted to sending the messages to avoid his wife finding out and stated he should not have done so because he is married.

A married Florida deputy was fired after he was caught allegedly using his work phone to send and receive explicit photos while on duty — to avoid his wife’s wrath.

Matthew Pippin was sacked from his role with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in October after sexually explicit messages were discovered on his work-issued device, Pippin’s uniformed exchanges were first discovered during an investigation into allegations he had sexually battered a woman three years earlier. The unidentified woman made the accusations against the 22-year law enforcement veteran in May, when detectives interviewed her for an unrelated case.

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An investigation into Pippin was conducted but found no evidence to back the claim that he had forcefully engaged the woman in sexual activity. Prosecutors declined to press any criminal charges. Detectives determined Pippin sent a majority of the messages while he was on call with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

“Did it do it for you, baby? ” Pippin asked in one exchange, according to the outlet. In a separate exchange, Pippin exclaimed, “Holy wow sexy I might hurt myself on that one lol,” after receiving a photo from a woman. Pippin admitted to the dirty messages when confronted by investigators, saying he did it to protect his marriage.

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“Um, the obvious, my wife,” Pippin allegedly said when asked why he used his work phone instead of a personal device. “And just the fact that I was talking the way that I was talking on the text messages, I shouldn’t have been doing it, one because I’m married and it’s the wrong thing to do. And two, it’s just the wrong thing to do. Period,” the unfaithful deputy told investigators.

Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon blasted Pippin for violating the public’s trust.

“As law enforcement officers, we are held to the highest standard of integrity, accountability, and professionalism,” Blackmon said in a statement obtained by WESH. “When a member of this agency fails to uphold those standards and violates the public trust, decisive action must be taken. “Following an internal investigation into improper conduct, Deputy Matt Pippin has been terminated from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Our mission is to serve and protect the residents of Osceola County with honor and transparency.

No one who wears our badge is above the law or exempt from standards our community rightfully expects,” Blackmon said. Lopez was arrested and charged with felony racketeering and conspiracy charges in connection to an illegal gambling operation in June 2025. He was suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who replaced the disgraced sheriff with Blackmon.