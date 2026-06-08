Volusia Sheriff's Office shared dramatic video footage of the rescue of an unresponsive 68-year-old woman from the ocean at New Smyrna Beach.

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. The footage, which appears to be from an officer's body camera, shows an officer charge into the shallow water and begin pulling the unresponsive woman from the water. Once the officer began dragging the woman to safety, it appeared that another individual stepped in to help the officer move her.. Deputy Gourley quickly located the victim in the water floating face down and pulled her to shore.

The woman was unresponsive and without a pulse. Deputy Gourley and Deputy Manhart immediately began CPR and were able to revive the 68-year-old woman," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. FLORIDA BEACH TOLL BOOTH WORKER KILLED AFTER DRIVER RAMS STRUCTURE BEFORE GETTING STUCK IN SAND, SHERIFF SAYS Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office rescued an unresponsive woman from the ocean and revived her with CPR on June 6, 1016 in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

"Beach Safety arrived on scene and continued life-saving measures. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition," they added.

"This serves as a powerful reminder that alert beachgoers, like those who spotted the woman and quickly alerted deputies, can make all the difference. Life-saving awards are forthcoming for the deputies involved for their heroic actions," the post concluded.





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