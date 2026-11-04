Florida Democrats Moskowitz, Castor, Dandiya Defy Redistricting in House Races

Jared Moskowitz, Kathy Castor, and Pia Dandiya defeated Republican opponents in Florida despite redistricting efforts by Governor Ron DeSantis favoring GOP candidates.

Florida Democrats Jared Moskowitz, Kathy Castor, and Pia Dandiya secured victories in their respective United States House of Representatives races on Tuesday night. These wins occurred despite a redistricting process controlled by Republicans that was widely expected to benefit the GOP. The results demonstrate that voter sentiment in these specific districts outweighed the structural advantages provided by the new electoral maps.

The Associated Press called the race for Florida District 25 for Moskowitz at 8:07 p.m. He received 51.5 percent of the vote. His Republican opponent, Scott Singer, secured 46.4 percent of the total ballots cast. This narrow margin highlights the competitive nature of the district despite the recent boundary changes.

Also read Vote 2026: Midterm election results for Florida, Georgia, local races for Nov. 3, 2026

Kathy Castor retained her seat in Florida District 14 according to The New York Times. She secured 51.2 percent of the vote as of 8:22 p.m. ET. Her Republican challenger, Mike Beltran, received 45.9 percent of the vote. Castor successfully defended her position in a district that underwent significant redrawing during the recent legislative session.

Pia Dandiya claimed victory in Florida District 22 as called by CNN at 8:24 p.m. ET. She earned 51.9 percent of the total votes cast. Her opponent, Republican Casey Askar, received 48.1 percent of the vote. Dandiya successfully defended her position against a strong Republican challenge that had been boosted by the new district lines.

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These Democratic wins occurred shortly after the Florida Legislature passed Governor Ron DeSantis' redistricting map. The new map was widely expected to improve Republican odds in holding onto U.S. House seats. Despite this structural advantage, the three Democrats managed to retain their positions against formidable opponents.

The redistricting effort specifically impacted the districts held by Moskowitz and Castor. Both representatives faced redrawn boundaries designed to alter the electoral landscape. Their victories suggest that local candidate strength and voter engagement played decisive roles in the outcome.

The losses for Scott Singer, Mike Beltran, and Casey Askar represent a setback for the Republican Party in Florida. The party had invested heavily in the redistricting process to protect its majority. The failure to flip these specific seats limits the potential gains from the new district lines.

Florida remains a critical battleground state for national politics. The ability of Democrats to win in a Republican-controlled state is notable. It indicates that the assumption that redistricting alone guarantees electoral success is flawed.

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The outcomes challenge the notion that map-drawing is the sole determinant of election results. Local issues and candidate quality appear to have driven voters to keep the incumbents in power. This dynamic will likely influence how the GOP approaches future elections in the state.