Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson says she will not seek reelection

Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson announced Friday that she will not seek reelection after serving in Congress for 16 years.

by NATALIA MITTELSTADT | The National News DeskWASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson speaks during a House Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials hearing on "Rail Safety In The Aftermath Of The East Palestine Ohio Derailment" on July 23, 2024 in Washington, DC.

The hearings are being held after the final report from the National Transportation Safety Board was released and to examine the proposals in the Railroad Safety Enhancement Act. Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson announced Friday that she will not seek reelection after serving in Congress for 16 years.

Wilson, 83, said at an event in her district that she has a lot of fight left, but the time had come to pass the torch,Wilson noted that while she is leaving Congress, she does not plan to leave public service. She said that she intends to tour the U.S. to promote the 5,000 Role Models for Excellence, a program she founded decades ago that aims to empower minority students. Wilson’s absence affected at least one high-profile vote.

A vote earlier this month that would have limited President Trump’s war powers with Iran ended in a tie, and Wilson could have tipped the vote for Democrats. During her first term in Congress, Wilson became prominent after the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin, who was from her district.a new congressional map earlier this month, consolidating five South Florida Democrats’ districts into three, which affects the congresswoman's district.

Shortly after Wilson's retirement announcement, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said she was “an unyielding champion of our children, a defender of the disadvantaged and a voice for the voiceless. ”“For more than a decade in the United States House of Representatives, Frederica Wilson has been a relentless advocate for our young people, fighting to increase economic growth, create jobs and lower costs for working families,” Jeffries said in a statement.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a man being violent and threatening people with scissors, which stemmed from a domestic dispute. WhA crash closed the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor at Rosecrest Road in Herriman. Officials estimated the road would remain closed until about 3:45 p.A high speed pursuit with a known gang member from Arizona led to a crash on Interstate 15 and shelter-in-place order near Mona in Juab County.

Officials with tThe Utah Department of Health and Human Services issued a notice of emergency agency action to Provo Canyon School after an assault occurred between two clientsIt has been one year since Utah mother Stephanie Coleman has held her daughter.16-year-old Kylie Arellano was last seen on May 29, 2025 in Garden City, Utah. A





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