Florida Crash Kills Two Children and Woman After Pileup

Florida Highway Patrol investigates a fatal pileup involving four vehicles that claimed the lives of two children and a woman in Sumter County. The tragedy occurred on Saturday night near County Road 652. Friends mourn Justice Larson and Kailee Thompson, while family members face immense grief.

Florida Highway Troopers confirmed that a tragic four-vehicle pileup in Sumter County resulted in the deaths of two children and a woman on Saturday night. Justice Larson, aged 11, and his cousin Kailee Thompson, aged 10, were among those fatally injured as they returned from a youth football game. A 53-year-old woman, believed to be a family member and the driver of the vehicle occupied by the children, also succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Details of the Fatal Crash Sequence

The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. when a Ford F-150, driven by a 54-year-old man from Bushnell, failed to slow down as it approached an intersection. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Ford driver slammed into the rear of a Jeep Compass carrying Justice Larson, Kailee Thompson, and their driver. The impact pushed the Jeep forward into a Nissan NV that was waiting to turn onto County Road 652.

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The force of the collision caused the Jeep Compass to overturn into the southbound lanes of traffic. Tragically, moments after the initial crash, a second Jeep Compass, driven by a 32-year-old man from Spring Hill, struck the overturned vehicle. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that both children were pronounced dead at the scene, while the 53-year-old driver was transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Football Team Mourns Two Young Athletes

The tragedy struck immediately following a victory for Justice Larson's youth football team, known as The Wolfpack. Justice's mother, Jade Larson, had posted about the team's success on Facebook at 7:40 p.m., just five minutes before the fatal accident occurred. She shared photos of her son and celebrated the win, unaware that the family would soon face an unimaginable loss.

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Teammates and parents expressed profound grief over the loss of Justice Larson and Kailee Thompson. A mother of a teammate described the heartbreaking nature of the event, noting that the team's high was shattered by the crash. Social media posts revealed that several family members were involved, including another child who lost their life, leaving the youth sports community in deep mourning.

Family Grief and Public Memorial Efforts

Memorial efforts have quickly begun for the victims, with a GoFundMe page for Justice Larson's family raising over $16,000 by Sunday afternoon. The fundraiser identified Justice as the grandson of former Florida Governor Rick Scott. The campaign stated that Scott's wife was killed in the accident, while his daughter, who was critically injured and undergoing surgery, survived. The page highlighted the immense burden placed on the family, describing it as facing the painful responsibility of planning multiple funerals.

For Kailee Thompson, another GoFundMe page detailed that she was killed alongside her cousin and grandmother while traveling with her aunt. Friends of the families took to social media to share their sorrow, with one friend of Kailee's mother, Ashley Spinosa Thompson, describing her shock and grief. The community has rallied to support the affected families during this period of intense loss.

Allegations Regarding Driver Behavior

While the Florida Highway Patrol has not officially confirmed the cause of the crash, social media posts and friends of the families have alleged that the driver of the Ford F-150 was intoxicated. John Adams, a family friend, wrote on Facebook mentioning prayers for a man named Tim Williams and Jade Larson, attributing the deaths to a drunk driver. Another friend of Kailee's mother made similar claims on social media, stating that her best friend lost her daughter to a drunk driver.

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The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision. The drivers of the Nissan NV and the second Jeep Compass suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received treatment at a local hospital. Authorities have not yet released formal charges or a complete report on the actions of the 54-year-old Ford driver, leaving the community to await official findings on whether impairment played a role in the fatal chain reaction.