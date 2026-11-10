Florida Couple Arrested After Being Found Passed Out in U-Haul Van With Two Children

Florida couple arrested after deputies found them unresponsive in a U-Haul van with two children and drugs, facing child abuse and drug charges.

Deputies in Florida arrested a couple on Saturday, November 7, after finding them unresponsive inside a U-Haul van with two children and a stockpile of drugs. Acosta Diaz, 46, was charged with two counts of child abuse and additional drug-related offenses, while Hernandez, 44, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The case began when authorities received a call about two unresponsive people in a U-Haul van at a gas station around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police later determined that the couple had been living in the van with the two children, according to a probable cause arrest affidavit.

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How Deputies Found Drugs Inside the U-Haul Van

Deputies found both adults unresponsive at the gas station and ordered Hernandez, Acosta Diaz and her children to exit the van. The officers' response uncovered the drug evidence that became central to the charges against Acosta Diaz.

When Acosta Diaz stepped out of the van, officers allegedly found a baggie containing a white crystalline substance. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.

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Authorities also reported that Acosta Diaz was allegedly in possession of Xanax pills that were not legally prescribed to her. During the search, officers allegedly recovered muscle relaxers that were easily accessible to the children.

According to the affidavit, the back of the van appeared to be set up as a living space for the family.

Alleged Signs of Impairment and Unsafe Conditions for Children

Both adults allegedly appeared dazed, confused and disoriented when they woke up, according to the affidavit. Officers documented these observations as part of their case against the couple.

Officers noted that Hernandez had red, glossy eyes and appeared to be unsteady on his feet. These observations formed the basis of the impaired driving allegation against him.

Authorities also said the two children in the back of the van did not have secure seats in which to sit safely. The combination of unsecured children and accessible medication is central to the child abuse counts.

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Arrests, Bond Amounts and Custody Status

Deputies arrested Acosta Diaz and Hernandez at the scene. Both are currently in custody at the Hillsborough County Jail.

Acosta Diaz is being held on a $15,800 bond, while Hernandez has a $500 bond. It is not currently clear whether Acosta Diaz or Hernandez have entered pleas following their arrests.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing, according to the information available in the arrest records and affidavit.

Public Reaction to the Rescue of the Children

Several people commented on the case to praise the officers for bringing the children to safety. One commenter thanked the officers for keeping the children safe and for the sacrifice they make when going to work each day.

Another commenter wrote that the police saved the children and thanked them for their work. A statement released in connection with the arrests said the children deserved better, citing two children without car seats, drugs within arm's reach and an impaired driver behind the wheel.