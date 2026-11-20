A bitter condo buyout battle is unfolding across the water from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, where holdout owners face mounting repair costs and pressure to sell.

A Florida woman claims she was bullied out of the waterfront condo she inherited from her late mother amid a bitter $323 million developer buyout — with a broker allegedly calling her a “psychotic witch” and a “nutcase” in a campaign to pressure her into selling.

Melanie Seymour Holland, a unit owner at Portofino South in West Palm Beach, has sued developer BEKO Equities and real estate broker Greg Greer, accusing them of an “extraordinary pressure campaign” that turned her longtime sanctuary into a place of fear,The dispute centers on the 140-unit waterfront building at 3800 Washington Road, which overlooks President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate across the Intracoastal Waterway. BEKO, a joint venture involving O.D.

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Kobo and Gilbert Benhamou’s Immocorp, is attempting to acquire every apartment for a whopping $323.4 million sum. The developer has secured agreements from 108 owners, but the deal requires unanimous approval to terminate the condo association. According to the lawsuit, Greer sent emails to more than 100 residents, board members and attorneys accusing her of making “extortionate demands” on behalf of 26 owners.

He allegedly branded her a “psychotic witch,” a “nutcase” and a “self-centered narcissist,” while encouraging neighbors to confront her. When Holland returned to her apartment in early November, she discovered a small broom, a nursing home brochure and a note reading, “They have a dementia unit that’s perfect for the two of you,” according to the complaint.

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“For Mrs. Holland, paradise is now a place of fear,” the lawsuit states. “Because of this targeted campaign, the apartment her mother left her as a sanctuary is now a place she is afraid to enter. ”Lee Goldstein, the developer’s head of legal affairs, called the claims “entirely without merit,” insisting Greer was never employed or compensated by BEKO and that the company neither directed nor knew about his alleged conduct.

In a Nov. 12 letter to residents, Kobo said his team would take over negotiations directly and assured owners that no one would be forced to sell. The proposed deal values apartments at roughly $1,800 to $2,000 per square foot — nearly three times their estimated market value, according to the developer.

The fight has also taken an uglier turn, with BEKO raising concerns about AI-generated imagery depicting Holland holding a platter bearing the severed head of one of its managing partners. Instagram/Melanie Seymour Holland