Florida city says new GOP-backed DEI law blocks St. Patrick’s parade, Pride event

Delray Beach canceled its 2027 St. Patrick's Day Parade and Pride event after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida's new law restricting DEI-related funding.

At least 9 new Dem members will carry Al Green's mantle and try to impeach President TrumpHakeem Jeffries faces progressive holdouts but no rival as House speaker race takes shapeArmy sentinel sharply reprimands Hegseth's group at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans DayLongtime GOP leader faces uncertain future after Jim Jordan wins House leadership fightGOP congressman-elect makes unusual Trump request, ejects reporter during profanity-laced victory speechTop Dem on committee fires back after White House counsel warns against overreach amid investigation threatsVeterans in Congress projected to decline, but Dems bringing more first-time vets by 3-to-1 margin over GOPIlhan Omar appears clueless on basis for federal probes: ‘You probably have more details on that’Transparency is 'very important' for Huang at this point, GOP lawmaker says‘Seen and Unseen’: AOC learns how front cameras workHouse GOP committed to ‘pushing back’ against lawfare threats: Rep Jim JordanJessica Tarlov: No more interviews for himDelray Beach officials said a new Florida anti-DEI law prevents the city from organizing or promoting its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and Pride event in 2027.says it cannot host its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade or Pride event in 2027 because of a new Republican-backed state law restricting local governments from funding, promoting or taking official action related to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Officials in Delray Beach announced the decision Tuesday, citing restrictions on"certain programming and activities designed or implemented with reference to ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity.

Also read Politics & Power: GOP redistricting backfires in Florida midterms; Amendment 3 reshapes state’s financial future

" "Following a review of the legislation and its requirements, the City has determined that it is legally prohibited from organizing, funding, or promoting these events in 2027," the city said in a statement. "The City recognizes that these annual events have provided opportunities for members of the community to gather, celebrate, and connect. We appreciate the residents, participants, volunteers, and community partners who have contributed to these events over the years," the statement added.

A Florida city canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade for 2027 over a new state law banning government-funded DEI initiatives. Florida Senate Bill 1134, which passed both chambers of the Republican-controlled state Legislature largely along party lines before being signed by GOP Gov. The law prohibits counties and municipalities from funding or promoting DEI initiatives, directly or indirectly, or taking certain official actions related to them, including adopting ordinances, resolutions, rules, regulations, programs or policies.

Advertisement

It also establishes potential consequences for local officials who violate the restrictions, classifying violations as misfeasance or malfeasance in office. The measure further restricts the use of local government funds by employees, contractors and others to promote DEI initiatives. Delray Beach officials said the law's restrictions include"certain programming and activities designed or implemented with reference to ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity.

"The measure also restricts cities from funding, hosting or officially promoting heritage events that celebrate heritage, culture and ethnicity. But the legislation carves out exceptions for holidays designated by federal law, including New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney said he has received numerous messages and seen social media posts criticizing the decision to cancel the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, adding that"it is clear that the parade means as much to you in the community as it does to me.

" "This bill puts severe restrictions on how cities can pay for community events such as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade along with potentially other city-sponsored events," he explained in a Facebook post. "The St. Patrick’s Day Parade isn’t just another parade. It’s engrained in the DNA of the Delray Beach community," the mayor continued, noting that the city is"working feverishly with multiple entities to ensure the 2027 St. Patrick’s Day parade goes on as scheduled!

" "For those who live, work & play in Delray, we want the Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade to stay! " Carney added.