Florida city cancels St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Pride event over DEI law — outraging locals

The much-maligned announcement comes ahead of the Jan. 1 date when the new legislation, SB 1134, takes effect statewide.

after a new state law banning government-funded “ DEI” initiatives took effect — as outraged residents railed against the “ridiculous” measure. The law passed by both chambers in the State House and signed by Gov.

Ron DeSantis in April, prohibits county and municipal governments from “funding or promoting or taking official action as it relates to diversity, equity, and inclusion. ” Restrictions from the legislation also hinder cities from holding events celebrating heritage and ethnicity.

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Florida officials caught violating the new law will be declared to have committed misfeasance or malfeasance in office and are subject to suspension, administrative discipline or removal from office by the governor, according to“Following a review of the legislation and its requirements, the City has determined that it is legally prohibited from organizing, funding, or promoting these events in 2027,” city officials“These restrictions include certain programming and activities designed or implemented with reference to ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identity. ”A motorcyclist with a green beard rides along the parade route during the City of Delray Beach’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration in 2024.

Delray Beach residents cried out over the decision, questioning the reasoning behind the cancelations and expressing concerns about what it could do to the local economy.

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“Disappointed? Ridiculous. You know, it’s just – are they going to cancel the Christmas parade as well? So, there’s a lot of issues going on here and it’s weird,” Delray Beach resident Randy Biro fumed“Middle of the season, it’ll bring business to the avenue.

And it’s good and it’s fun. And it’ll probably bring, I guess, 50-60,000 people here,” police volunteer Kenny Moskowitz told the outlet.

“It’s ridiculous. Why would they cancel it? It’s just, it’s beyond anything we can imagine. ”Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney waves to the crowd as he rides along during the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 15, 2025.

Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney joined in the frustration from residents over the parade cancelations but revealed the city couldn’t do much because of the state law.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade isn’t just another parade. It’s engrained in the DNA of the Delray Beach community,” Mayor Tom CarneyCarney said the city is working “feverishly” with several groups to still hold the beloved parade but did not provide additional details.

“For those who live, work & play in Delray, we want the Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade to stay! ” he added.

“This bill puts severe restrictions on how cities can pay for community events such as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade along with potentially other city-sponsored events,” he said. SB 1134 does not prohibit the celebration of certain holidays if they are recognized by federal law, including Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

A motorcyclist with a green beard rides along the parade route during the City of Delray Beach's St. Patrick's Day celebration in 2024. Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney waves to the crowd as he rides along during the city's St. Patrick's Day parade on March 15, 2025.