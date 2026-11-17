The city says it is not funding the parades citing the new law but is open to private funding and sponsors.

Delray Beach, Florida, has doubled down on its decision not to fund the city's upcoming St. Patrick's Day and Pride parades due to a new state law that goes into effect on January 1, banning counties and municipalities from funding and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion measures.

Instead, the city said on Monday that it will still seek outside funding in an attempt to keep the scheduled parades in place, the Sun Sentinel reports. Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore told the outlet the city is moving forward in an effort to obtain the outside funding. DeSantis took a swipe at the city on Friday, saying they were "engaging in 'malicious compliance.

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' What they are doing is not mandated by Florida law. It’s just an attempt to make a political point — a point that legacy media will no doubt try to amplify. We’ve seen these stunts throughout the years. Rinse and repeat.

" Newsweek reached out to Governor DeSantis' office and Moore on Monday afternoon for comment. What We Know Delray Beach Commissioner Angela Burns split with DeSantis after his remarks, saying the city was engaging in "malicious compliance," replying in part that “We are following the law that was handed down," the Sun Sentinel reported.

“There’s nothing malicious about applying the law. If there is anything malicious, then it’s the law that’s malicious,” Burns added. Florida State Representative Rob Long, a Democrat who previously served on the Delray Beach City Commission, posted in a video on Instagram last week that DeSantis is picking a fight with "the very community his policies are hurting.

" Long said it is not malicious what the city is doing, but compliance. He added that the legislation is malicious. The Sentinel reported that Delray Beach’s Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Laura Simon emailed the city's commission that others “have stepped forward to lead the effort” to fund the St. Patrick's Day parade.

“Our business community is also rallying, with funding commitments already coming forward. These are meaningful steps, though additional sponsorships, contributions and community support will be essential to cover the costs,” Simon wrote in part, the outlet reported. Craig Agranoff, political professor at Florida Atlantic University, told Newsweek on Monday, "The city’s decision is cautious compliance with the new law, not pure theater. SB 1134 limits how local governments can fund or promote events tied to ethnicity or sexual orientation.

Staff reviewed both the St. Patrick’s Day parade and Pride event and concluded the city could not stay involved as organizer or funder without risk. DeSantis is correct that the statute does not require canceling the events. It still allows neutral permits and public safety support.

" "But the penalties for getting it wrong are real, so officials chose the safer path and pulled city money and promotion. The St. Patrick’s parade began as a private event years ago. Mayor Tom Carney is already working with outside sponsors to return it to that model. The same route is open for Pride.

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These events have drawn large crowds and business for decades. Once private funding and an outside organizer are set, they will run much as before," Agranoff added.

"The public debate is mainly about who pays. The parades themselves are not going away.

" What Is Senate Bill 1134? Florida Senate Bill 1134, titled “Official Actions of Local Governments,” restricts DEI initiatives by counties and municipalities. It prohibits local governments from using public money to establish or staff DEI offices and from adopting ordinances, programs or policies promoting DEI. The legislation also restricts employees, contractors and grant recipients from using local funds for DEI initiatives.

Local officials who violate the law could face findings of misfeasance or malfeasance, and the measure includes exceptions for actions required under state or federal law. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed the bill 25-11 in the Senate and 77-37 in the House. DeSantis signed it into law on April 22, 2026, with it taking effect January 1, 2027.

In a release from the governor's office in April after signing the bill, Republican State Senator Clay Yarborough said, "The bill is necessary because cities and counties have been funding and promoting divisive activities under the guise of DEI.

" “Decisions related to individuals and actions should be based on merit and, if they are not, those making the decisions need to be replaced. At a time when many Floridians are struggling to afford groceries and gas, millions of taxpayer dollars should not continue to be wasted by local governments on DEI initiatives, even more so because they are failing to do what they claim.

" Everything Delray Beach Has Said About the Parades The city said that a review of Senate Bill 1134 prohibits them from "organizing, funding, sponsoring, promoting, or marketing" the two 2027 parades. The city said it is not a budget decision and was also not the result of a local policy decision.

"It is a matter of compliance with state law, which applies to municipalities throughout Florida," the city said in part on its website. "The legislation was enacted by the Florida Legislature and was not subject to a vote by Delray Beach residents or local elected officials. " The city says it can no longer "legally" fund or promotionally support these parades, but Moore is open to private sponsorship or funding for the events.

Tom Carney, mayor of Delray Beach, said in an update last week on Facebook in part that, "the city is working feverishly with multiple entities to ensure the 2027 St. Patrick’s Day parade goes on as scheduled!

" "I cannot go into details now," he said, "but I will bring you the updates as things progress with our negotiations. For those who live, work & play in Delray, we want the Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade to stay!

" Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Gray R. ThomasDelray Beach, Florida, has doubled down on its decision not to fund the city's upcoming St. Patrick's Day and Pride parades due to a new state law that goes into effect on January 1, banning counties and municipalities from funding and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion measures.

Instead, the city said on Monday that it will still seek outside funding in an attempt to keep the scheduled parades in place, the Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore told the outlet the city is moving forward in an effort to obtain the outside funding. DeSantis took a swipe at the city on Friday, saying they were"engaging in 'malicious compliance.

' What they are doing is not mandated by Florida law. It’s just an attempt to make a political point — a point that legacy media will no doubt try to amplify. We’ve seen these stunts throughout the years. Rinse and repeat.

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" Delray Beach Commissioner Angela Burns split with DeSantis after his remarks, saying the city was engaging in"malicious compliance," replying in part that “We are following the law that was handed down," the“There’s nothing malicious about applying the law. If there is anything malicious, then it’s the law that’s malicious,” Burns added.last week that DeSantis is picking a fight with"the very community his policies are hurting.

" Long said it is not malicious what the city is doing, but compliance. He added that the legislation is malicious.reported that Delray Beach’s Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Laura Simon emailed the city's commission that others “have stepped forward to lead the effort” to fund the St. Patrick's Day parade.

“Our business community is also rallying, with funding commitments already coming forward. These are meaningful steps, though additional sponsorships, contributions and community support will be essential to cover the costs,” Simon wrote in part, the outlet reported.on Monday,"The city’s decision is cautious compliance with the new law, not pure theater. SB 1134 limits how local governments can fund or promote events tied to ethnicity or sexual orientation.

Staff reviewed both the St. Patrick’s Day parade and Pride event and concluded the city could not stay involved as organizer or funder without risk. DeSantis is correct that the statute does not require canceling the events. It still allows neutral permits and public safety support.

" "But the penalties for getting it wrong are real, so officials chose the safer path and pulled city money and promotion. The St. Patrick’s parade began as a private event years ago. Mayor Tom Carney is already working with outside sponsors to return it to that model. The same route is open for Pride.

These events have drawn large crowds and business for decades. Once private funding and an outside organizer are set, they will run much as before," Agranoff added.

"The public debate is mainly about who pays. The parades themselves are not going away.

"Florida Senate Bill 1134, titled “Official Actions of Local Governments,” restricts DEI initiatives by counties and municipalities. It prohibits local governments from using public money to establish or staff DEI offices and from adopting ordinances, programs or policies promoting DEI. The legislation also restricts employees, contractors and grant recipients from using local funds for DEI initiatives.

Local officials who violate the law could face findings of misfeasance or malfeasance, and the measure includes exceptions for actions required under state or federal law.in April after signing the bill, Republican State Senator Clay Yarborough said,"The bill is necessary because cities and counties have been funding and promoting divisive activities under the guise of DEI.

" “Decisions related to individuals and actions should be based on merit and, if they are not, those making the decisions need to be replaced. At a time when many Floridians are struggling to afford groceries and gas, millions of taxpayer dollars should not continue to be wasted by local governments on DEI initiatives, even more so because they are failing to do what they claim.

"The city said that a review of Senate Bill 1134 prohibits them from"organizing, funding, sponsoring, promoting, or marketing" the two 2027 parades. The city said it is not a budget decision and was also not the result of a local policy decision.on its website.

"The legislation was enacted by the Florida Legislature and was not subject to a vote by Delray Beach residents or local elected officials. " The city says it can no longer"legally" fund or promotionally support these parades, but Moore is open to private sponsorship or funding for the events.

Tom Carney, mayor of Delray Beach, said in an update last week on Facebook in part that,"the city is working feverishly with multiple entities to ensure the 2027 St. Patrick’s Day parade goes on as scheduled!

" "I cannot go into details now," he said,"but I will bring you the updates as things progress with our negotiations. For those who live, work & play in Delray, we want the Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade to stay! "