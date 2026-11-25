“This was not a typical butcher shop; this was a place that facilitated the most egregious of torture and animal cruelty,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said.

A Florida butcher shop had six of its employees busted after a gruesome public slaughter that included a 12-year-old boy slitting a young sheep’s throat in what investigators slammed as “some of the worse abuse” they’ve seen.

Halal slaughterhouse Ali Meat International in Orlando was raided Friday when six of its workers — including four illegal migrants — were nabbed following a yearlong probe into the disturbing sacrifices after an animal rights group sounded the alarm,“This was not a typical butcher shop; this was a place that facilitated the most egregious of torture and animal cruelty,” Uthmeier Florida officials investigated Orlando-based Halal slaughterhouse Ali Meat International over animal abuse and torture claims. Animal Outlook, a Washington, DC-based animal rights group, first logged ain August 2025 after obtaining a video from an event organized by the butcher shop during Eid al-Adha, a Muslim holiday, where people were able to try their hand at slaughtering animals.

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“There was a public slaughter event” in June 2025 where “customers could buy animals that they then could participate in killing,” Uthmeier said. “But this wasn’t just any killing. What the evidence shows, what investigators have reported, is that this was some of theHarrowing video showed more than a dozen lambs and sheep with slit throats being hung upside-down by their ankles to bleed out.

Workers are also seen horrifically sawing at animals before throwing them into piles, where staff walked on them as they moved around and slowly died.

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“Cattle were shocked and electrocuted,” Uthmeier said. “They were shocked with electric rods in their faces over and over and over again — shocked in the mouth, the face, beaten, abused, struck with paddles, tails twisted. ”of a 12-year-old boy being held down and forced to slit the throat of a young sheep, according to the attorney general. State officials insisted the slaughterhouse “went far beyond any humane religious slaughter practices with complaints going back to 2021.

” Halal butchers slaughter animals in accordance with Islamic law, which requires humane treatment — but neither those standards nor the ones set by state law were followed, according to Uthmeier and assistant special prosecutor Lauryn Day. Six workers, including four illegal migrants, were busted following a year-long probe in the heinous sacrifices.

Employees “forcefully kicking, stomping, twisting, shocking, tossing, and sawing back and forth the necks of multiple animals … is not only unsuccessfully meeting the halal meat requirements, but also subjecting these animals to extreme acts of cruelty,” Uthmeier said.

“Religious beliefs do not provide a license toA total of six workers — including the company’s manager — were arrested and slapped with a slew of abuse and torture charges. Manager Nadeem Shakeel, 44, and Belal Khaled Dohast, 45, both of Orlando; Gelacio Santiz, 36, and Lorenzo Santis Diaz, 26, both of Mexico; Muhammad Irfan Khan, 44, of Pakistan; and Jean Deolis, 57, of Haiti, are all being held at the Orange County Jail.

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Shakeel copped to organizing the public slaughter as well as being in possession of a stolen rifle, while Santiz admitted to slaughtering animals while they were still alive. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed detainers on Santiz, Santiz Diaz, Khan and Deolis who were all in the United States illegally, according to prosecutors.