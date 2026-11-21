Nearly 150 passengers and crew on board have suffered from an unidentified illness, according to the CDC.

Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess arrived to Port Canaveral on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 to begin the line’s first ever sailing season from the port. A Princess Cruises sailing headed for Florida has reported nearly 150 passengers and crew on board have suffered from an unidentified illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program reported the Caribbean Princess, which is near the end of a 12-night, roundtrip Panama Canal cruise that departed from Port Everglades, had as of this week 134 of its 2,936 passengers, or 4.6%, and 14 of its 1,132 crew, or 1.2%, stricken by the illness, with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea. The numbers reflect illnesses reported through Nov. 15, so could increase before the end of the sailing.

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It’s set to arrive back to Florida on Monday. The cruise line in response, though, have increased cleaning and disinfection procedures while also having collected specimens for testing from isolated passengers and crew. It’s the first reported illness outbreak since July when Lindblad Expeditions had unknown outbreaks on board the National Geographic Sea Bird vessel, according to the Princess Cruises saw norovirus incidents earlier this year on Ruby Princess, Caribbean Princess and Star Princess, all between March and May.

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Oceania Cruises had an E. coli incident on Oceania Insignia in April and Regent Seven Seas Mariner had one in January.