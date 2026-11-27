Florida shoppers experience a rain-free Black Friday as cold fronts shift. However, flood warnings remain active along the St. Johns River while forecasters warn of upcoming blustery conditions and potential severe weather impacts.

Florida shoppers awoke on Friday, Nov. 27, to a crisp, rain-free morning that provided ideal conditions for Black Friday retail activities across the state. The temperature dropped into the 30s in North Florida and reached the low 50s as far south as Miami, creating a sharp contrast to the humid weather typically associated with the region in late November. This clear sky was the direct result of a trailing cold front that pushed through the Southeastern United States, leaving a cool and dry air mass in its wake according to National Weather Service forecasters.

Weather Forecast Details and Wind Conditions

The National Weather Service Melbourne reported that a trailing cold front will continue to push through the Southeastern United States late on Sunday. This system is expected to pull moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing a new round of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms to the area. At this time, severe weather appears to be a low probability because while wind shear is sufficient, atmospheric instability is lacking, though forecasters advise watching conditions in the days ahead.

Also read Chicago Weather Forecast: Rain and Wind on Thanksgiving, Black Friday Plans Look Bright

Specific forecasts indicate a 20 percent chance of showers on Saturday night with cloudy skies and a low around 72 degrees. The wind will be light at around 6 mph from the southeast, becoming southwest after midnight. On Friday night, the chance of precipitation drops to 20 percent before 1 a.m. with a low around 73 degrees and northeast winds of 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday will bring a 30 percent chance of showers before midnight with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 50 degrees. Winds will be breezy from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, shifting to the north after midnight with gusts up to 25 mph. Sunday offers a 30 percent chance of showers mainly after 1 p.m. with a high near 71 degrees and south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

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Monday will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 60 degrees and breezy west winds at 14 to 18 mph with gusts up to 28 mph. Tuesday will be cloudy with a high near 67 degrees and calm winds becoming south at 5 to 9 mph with gusts up to 16 mph. Wednesday will have increasing clouds with a high near 63 degrees and west winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

St. Johns River Flood Warnings Continue

Despite the clear skies on Black Friday, significant hydrological concerns remain for residents in Central and North Florida. Flood warnings are still in effect along parts of the east coast and throughout the St. Johns River Basin due to the aftermath of weeks of record rainfall, king high tides, and an overflowing St. Johns River. The river levels are forecast to hold near a crest of 13.2 feet through late week before beginning a very slow decline.

The National Weather Service notes that the river is expected to remain within Major flood stage through the weekend and early next week. This persistent high water level poses ongoing risks for low-lying areas and requires continued vigilance from local authorities and residents alike. The slow decline suggests that drainage issues will likely persist for several more days even after the immediate storm systems have passed.

Storm Season Timing and Winter Outlook

The 2026 Hurricane Season officially ends on Monday, Nov. 30, but this calendar date does not guarantee a complete halt to tropical weather activity. Forecasters emphasize that tropical storms and hurricanes can still form and impact the state after the official season concludes. This potential for late-season weather events adds an element of uncertainty to the winter outlook for Florida residents.

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Complicating matters further is the potential for an El Niño event, which threatens to bring more severe weather to the state this winter. While the immediate forecast focuses on rain and wind, the broader climatic picture suggests that Florida may face increased weather volatility in the coming months. Residents are advised to stay informed and prepared for a winter that may be more active than usual.

The combination of current flood risks and the potential for future severe weather highlights the importance of staying updated with local forecasts. The National Weather Service continues to monitor conditions and will provide updates as warranted. Residents are encouraged to download local news apps and sign up for newsletters to ensure they receive timely information regarding weather changes and safety advisories.