Florida Biologists Capture Heaviest Panther Ever Recorded

Researchers capture a record-breaking 166-pound Florida panther, utilizing tracking collars to monitor its movements and contribute to conservation efforts for the endangered species.

Florida biologists have achieved a significant milestone in their research on the endangered Florida panther by capturing the heaviest individual ever recorded in the state. The adult male panther weighed a remarkable 166 pounds, exceeding the typical range of 60 to 160 pounds for these animals. Most adult panthers fall within the middle range of this weight spectrum.

The biologists carefully captured the panther and fitted it with a tracking collar before releasing it back into its natural habitat.These tracking collars play a crucial role in advancing our understanding of panther behavior and conservation. They allow researchers to monitor the animals' movement patterns, survival rates, reproductive success, and habitat utilization. The data collected from these collars is invaluable for informing science-based management strategies that are essential for the recovery of this threatened population, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The commission released photos depicting the panther perched in a tree before the tranquilizer took effect, at which point it was safely apprehended in a net. During the collaring process, the biologists conducted a thorough health assessment, including blood tests and the collection of tissue samples for genetic analysis. This capture was part of a long-term research program dedicated to monitoring panther movements, health, and population dynamics. The program provides essential data for ongoing conservation efforts aimed at protecting the Florida panther, one of only two native wildcat species in the state, alongside the bobcat. According to the Everglades Foundation, the Florida panther is among the rarest and most endangered mammals in the United States, with a population estimated at only about 200 individuals





