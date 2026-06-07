Florida and Texas are battling for new residents. DeSantis thinks he found an advantage

Gov. Ron DeSantis backs a constitutional amendment to expand Florida's homestead exemption to $250,000, potentially saving homeowners billions in taxes.

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Florida and Texas have for years attracted Americans feeling high-tax, high-cost states with an absence of personal income tax and business-friendly policies. Now, Florida Gov. The competition for new residents translates directly to political influence, with population growth affecting everything from congressional representation to Electoral College votes.

As Americans continue relocating to southern states in search of affordability amid a bubbling economic crisis, the latest proposal in Florida could become a test of whether low-tax states can further widen their advantage over Supporters argue it would strengthen Florida's appeal to homeowners, retirees and businesses while giving it a new edge over competitors like fellow red state Texas. Critics counter that any tax savings must eventually be offset through spending cuts, higher fees or alternative revenue sources, making Florida a potential case study in both the promise and the pitfalls of aggressive tax reduction.

, Florida's existing $50,000 homestead exemption would increase to $150,000 in 2027 and to $250,000 in 2028. In practice, the exemption reduces the portion of a home's value that is subject to taxation, lowering the tax bill for qualifying homeowners. For homeowners, that could translate to meaningful tax savings. For local governments, however, it would mean collecting substantially less revenue from one of their largest funding sources.

State analysts estimate the measure could reduce local government revenue by more than $8.4 billion annually, raising questions about how cities and counties would make up the difference. Backers say the proposal would provide relief to homeowners at a time when many Floridians are grappling with rising housing costs, insurance premiums and"While the idea of eliminating the property tax sounds appealing, it's important to remember the local services those tax dollars provide," Nicole Fox, a policy analyst with the Center for State Tax Policy at the Tax Foundation, told Fox News Digital.

"The quality of a community's schools and roads, as well as the safety of a community, are important both for quality of life and contributing to the value of one's home," she added. Fox noted that the proposal would eventually eliminate roughly 36% of homestead property taxes and argued that a reduction of that magnitude would likely require some form of replacement revenue.

"When you are talking about 36% of homestead property taxes eventually being eliminated, there must be a plan for at least some degree of revenue replacement," Fox said. "Currently that plan is unknown. "of the Florida proposal, argued the measure could shift the tax burden onto businesses, renters and property owners who do not qualify for the homestead exemption.

"It would do so through less stable revenue sources that could alter consumer behaviors and negatively impact businesses, as well as shift the burden to those who do not qualify for the homestead exemption," Fox said. Florida already has"a very competitive tax structure," Fox added, but warned that"this drastic restructure risks significant uncertainty and economic harm.

" Whether voters ultimately embrace the proposal remains an open question. The constitutional amendment must receive support from at least 60% of voters to take effect. If approved, supporters argue it could cement Florida's status as one of the nation's most attractive destinations for homeowners and businesses, potentially giving it a new advantage over competitors like Texas and South Carolina.

Population shifts, should they continue, could carry hefty political consequences in future elections as faster-growing states gain influence over who is in power in their state houses and Washington. If critics are right, however, the proposal could become a test case for whether billions of dollars in property tax relief can be delivered without shifting costs elsewhere.

Either way, the debate unfolding in Florida is being watched closely as states compete for residents, businesses and investment in an increasingly mobile America.





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