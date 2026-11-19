Record-breaking rains and flooding in Florida and California have triggered evacuations, water rescues, and flight cancellations across both states.

Record-breaking rainfall and severe flooding have struck the Space Coast in Florida and the California coast this week, displacing residents and triggering widespread emergency responses. Storms that delivered nearly 17 inches of rain in 48 hours to South Florida have shifted northward, forcing mandatory evacuations and water rescues. Simultaneously, heavy rains in California have closed major highways, submerged streets, and disrupted air travel.

Record Rainfall Impacts Florida Dry Season

Florida typically experiences its dry season from October to May, yet persistent high pressure over Virginia and a low-pressure system in the Gulf have pushed an onshore flow across the peninsula, defying seasonal norms. The National Weather Service reported preliminary totals of nearly 17 inches of rain over 48 hours in the Fort Lauderdale area. Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach have already recorded their wettest Novembers on record due to this continuous weather pattern.

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Storms directly hit Brevard County on Thursday, bringing unprecedented flooding to areas accustomed to hurricanes but not such extensive river overflows. The St. Johns River near Cocoa rose above a record flood level previously set in 1953 and was forecast to remain at least 2 feet above flood stage through early next week. Residents in Palm Bay faced mandatory evacuations for the Palm Bay Estates mobile home community, while others were urged to relocate voluntarily as shelters opened for displaced families.

Rescue Operations And Insurance Challenges

Emergency crews utilized airboats to navigate flooded streets in Brevard County, conducting rescues for both humans and animals. Dozens of horses and other livestock were saved from floodwaters at a local equestrian center. Nearly 200 Florida National Guard personnel deployed with 50 high-water vehicles supported the response efforts along the east coast. Additionally, about 235 officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted in managing the crisis.

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Jazmin Foster, a resident of Melbourne who has lived in her home for eight years, described her situation as unprecedented. She reported standing water in her yard and overflowing sewers that inundated her children's bedrooms. Foster noted that an insurance claim for a previous flood two weeks prior was denied, leaving her questioning the availability of federal aid. She publicly asked, Where is FEMA, indicating that multiple people in Brevard need help.

California Flooding Disrupts Travel And Infrastructure

Heavy rains in California pounded the coast, filling streets with water and submerging cars. Some areas of Southern California received 1 to 2 inches of rainfall within a single hour, prompting flash flood warnings for southwestern Los Angeles County. The warnings covered high-risk zones including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and the Hollywood Hills. Evacuation warnings for burn scar areas such as Sunset, Hearst, and Palisades remained in effect until Friday morning due to the threat of debris flows.

Travel disruptions were significant, with more than 200 flights to and from Los Angeles International Airport delayed Thursday. These delays represented approximately 12 percent of total air traffic, though cancellations remained limited. In Big Sur, heavy rains triggered rock and mud slides that forced the closure of a 40-mile stretch of Highway 1 along the Pacific Coast. The California Highway Patrol shared photos of debris-covered road sections, though no immediate injuries were reported.

Weather Forecasts For Upcoming Week

Flash flood watches were posted for burn areas in Big Sur and Napa County through Thursday afternoon. Authorities warned residents to prepare for possible evacuations as firefighters visited high-risk homes. Along the southern and central California coast, forecasts predicted high surf, dangerous waves, rip currents, and beach erosion. These conditions posed potential damage risks to some piers and coastal structures.

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The National Weather Service indicated that heavy rains and flash flooding in Florida were expected to persist through Friday. The storm system might move north toward coastal portions of the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic region into the weekend. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center in Miami stated that a non-tropical low-pressure system expected to form Friday could develop into a subtropical or tropical storm along the southeastern U.S. coast.