Florida voters passed Amendment 3, projecting a $12 billion revenue drop for local governments. Counties and cities are now implementing service reductions to balance budgets starting in 2027.

Florida counties are bracing for a significant financial downturn after residents approved Amendment 3 in November. The Florida Policy Institute projects that local governments will lose $12 billion in recurring tax revenue due to the constitutional change. This massive shortfall stems from a substantial expansion of the homestead exemption, designed to lower costs for primary residence owners.

Homestead Exemption Expansion Details

The passed amendment increases the state homestead exemption from the current $25,000 to $150,000 in 2027. By 2028, the exemption cap rises further to $250,000. This definition covers a person's primary residence, explicitly excluding vacation properties or rental units from qualification. The measure gained approval with 62 percent of the Florida vote. Proponents argue this change addresses critical affordability issues for homeowners facing rising local government costs.

Also read Florida city cancels Christmas parade over Amendment 3

Major Financial Impact on Counties

Miami-Dade County faces the most severe financial blow, with projected losses exceeding $1.4 billion in tax revenue. Other large jurisdictions like Broward County and Palm Beach County are also expected to lose approximately one billion dollars each. Smaller counties with already constrained finances face similar threats. The Florida Policy Institute warns that municipalities must choose between cutting services or finding new revenue sources to balance their books.

Local Governments Implement Cuts

Deltona officials announced the initial cancellation of their annual Christmas parade to maintain fiscal responsibility. City Manager Doc Dougherty cited the upcoming amendment implementation on January 1, 2027, as the primary driver. He noted the city would be disproportionately affected compared to other Central Florida locations. However, community organizations later provided support, allowing the holiday tradition to resume.

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The St. Pete Beach City Commission in Pinellas County voted not to renew funding for the PSTA Suncoast Beach trolley service. The contract for this transit option expires on December 31. Law enforcement agencies are also preparing for operational adjustments. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd stated that core safety services will remain intact. He emphasized that while primary protection is a priority, delivery methods may change.

Political Reaction and Future Outlook

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized local responses to the voting results. He labeled the situation Washington Monument syndrome and accused officials of punishing voters. The Governor highlighted that the amendment mandates increases for people with disabilities. He argued it does not force reductions in bureaucracy or salaries exceeding $200,000. The Children's Service Council in Broward County could lose up to $17 million. This financial pressure forces continued scrutiny of local budgeting strategies.