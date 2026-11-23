Florida voters approved Amendment 3, raising property tax exemptions. The measure impacts future governance under Byron Donalds and raises concerns about service cuts and local revenue losses.

Florida voters approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, passing the measure with approximately 62 percent of the vote. This ballot initiative raises the homestead property tax exemption for nonschool taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. The legislation marks the conclusion of a major policy push by outgoing Governor Ron DeSantis during his final year in office.

DeSantis Vision Versus Legislative Compromise

Former Governor Ron DeSantis initially envisioned a more radical overhaul of the state tax system. He advocated for the complete elimination of property taxes on homesteaded residences rather than partial reductions. DeSantis publicly stated that he wanted a full elimination of property taxes on homesteaded properties, not just cuts. Consequently, he refused to campaign directly for the amendment that ultimately appeared on the ballot.

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Lawmakers in Tallahassee instead passed a milder version of the property tax reform. The approved measure provides significant but limited relief to homeowners through incremental exemption increases. While DeSantis celebrated the passage as a big win for Florida homeowners, the final result diverged from his original ambitious goals. The legacy of this reform will now loom over the state as the transition of power approaches.

Political Implications for Future Elections

Analysts suggest this tax cut strategy may influence Ron DeSantis's potential presidential ambitions in 2028. Darryl Paulson, an emeritus professor of government at the University of South Florida, noted that DeSantis led the movement for one of the largest tax cuts in American history. Paulson highlighted that the GOP did not suffer tremendous losses at the polls during the recent midterms, a result DeSantis attributes to Amendment 3.

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The political question remains whether this tax relief will secure enough support for a national campaign. DeSantis previously ran for the presidency in 2024 but failed to garner sufficient support in Florida or nationally. Experts note that DeSantis is considered one of the least popular politicians seeking the presidency, which could hinder his broader appeal. His ability to attract voters seeking tax relief across the United States remains uncertain.

Financial Impact on Local Governments

The implementation of Amendment 3 will come into force under Governor-elect Byron Donalds. The legislation creates a drastic reduction in local government budgets across the state. Experts estimate a recurring loss of $12 billion in revenue for local municipalities due to the new exemption levels. This financial gap forces communities to find immediate ways to balance their operating costs.

Sadaf Knight, CEO of the Florida Policy Institute, warned that local governments may shift costs onto non-homestead owners. The revenue loss could lead to increased property taxes on rental units and commercial properties. This cost shift directly impacts renters, small businesses, and consumers who do not benefit from the homestead exemptions. Communities face difficult choices regarding budget allocation in the coming fiscal years.

Projected Service Cuts and Fee Increases

J. Edwin Benton, a professor at the University of South Florida, predicted cuts to essential public services. Floridians are likely to see reductions in police, fire, and EMS protection, as well as street repairs and park maintenance. These services are primarily funded through property tax revenue, which will now be significantly reduced. The reform aims to force local governments to cut back on spending deemed unnecessary by the state.

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Local governments may resort to implementing user fees to maintain existing service levels. Police departments could charge for specific services, while parks and museums might introduce new entry fees. J. Edwin Benton described these potential changes as payment for services that were previously covered by general tax funds. The alternative scenario involves devastating effects on local government capabilities if no alternative funding is found.