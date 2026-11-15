Florida AG Uthmeier Declares Bump Stock Ban Unconstitutional

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued an opinion declaring the 2018 bump stock ban unconstitutional under the Second Amendment, stating his office will not defend prosecutions under the law.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on Friday that his office will no longer defend convictions under the state's 2018 law banning bump stocks. The decision marks a significant legal shift regarding the possession and use of these device enhancements by firearm owners in the United States. This move signals that the state of Florida considers the existing restrictions to be in direct conflict with constitutional rights.

Legal Opinion on Bump Stock Ban

James Uthmeier explained through an X post that the current law is overly broad and restricts lawful trigger enhancements. He stated that the statute subjects users to five years in prison for utilizing these accessories for legitimate purposes. The Attorney General emphasized that his office will not defend a conviction under the statute going forward. This position is based on a formal legal opinion released alongside the social media announcement.

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Constitutional Protection and Rights

The legal reasoning behind the decision relies heavily on Second Amendment precedents. Uthmeier argued that a bump stock does not convert a semiautomatic firearm into a machine gun. He cited the U.S. Supreme Court recognition that the Second Amendment protects supplementary equipment useful for firearm operation. Furthermore, he noted that such items fall within the Arms protected by the plain text of the Constitution.

Lawful Uses and Historical Context

James Uthmeier highlighted that bump stocks are widely used for lawful activities such as self-defense. He pointed out that their creation was specifically spurred to help disabled Americans. These factors support the argument that the accessories serve beneficial and necessary functions. The opinion suggests that banning these items ignores their primary utility for vulnerable populations.

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Application of Supreme Court Tests

The Attorney General applied the Bruen test from 2022 to evaluate the statute. He concluded that the ban on bump stock accessories cannot survive this constitutional scrutiny. The analysis indicates that the law fails to meet the historical traditions required to restrict firearm-related items. This standard requires courts to look at the nation's history regarding firearm regulations.

Impact on Future Prosecutions

The declaration effectively halts new prosecutions under the 2018 Florida law. Individuals arrested for possessing these devices may now have different legal prospects. The state's stance removes the threat of criminal liability for these specific accessories. This sets a precedent for how other states might handle similar regulatory challenges.