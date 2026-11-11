Florida AG Subpoenas Democratic Socialists of America over Foreign Funding Allegations

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued a subpoena to the Democratic Socialists of America to investigate potential foreign contributions from Cuba and China, citing public‑trust concerns.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on March 18 that he has issued an investigative subpoena to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) after the November midterm election, alleging that the organization may have received illicit funding from foreign entities such as Cuba and China. The subpoena is filed under Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and the state's regulations governing nonprofit fundraising.

Subpoena Issued After Election

Uthmeier released a video statement on social media in which he declared that Floridians who contribute to organizations operating within the state are entitled to understand the source of the money and how it is spent. He noted that the subpoena seeks documents that will uncover whether the DSA accepted any support from foreign sources of concern.

Also read Florida AG Subpoenas DSA Over Possible Cuba and China Contributions

Legal Grounds and Scope

The investigation is grounded in Florida law that bars organizations from receiving contributions from 'foreign sources of concern' unless they disclose them fully and transparently. The subpoena specifically requests records relating to the DSA's fundraising campaigns, travel expense requests, and any financial agreements that could implicate foreign influence.

Foreign Funding Concerns

Uthmeier highlighted recent DSA delegations to Cuba and China as key areas of scrutiny. He pointed out that the Democratic Socialists of America arranged trips for national leaders and committee members that included meetings with Cuban government officials and a delegation to China. The allegations are that these trips were financed by money that may have come from outside the United States.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Reactions

The DSA has responded to the subpoenas with statements affirming its commitment to transparency, though it has not yet released the requested documents. Former Democratic Socialist leader Ahmed Husain, quoted by Breitbart News last summer, had praised Communist China as a positive vision of socialism and advocated for closer ties, which has fuelled Florida's concerns about foreign influence.

Impact on Florida Politics

The subpoena comes after the DSA's significant role in the 2022 elections, where it helped generate 48 percent of the vote for candidate Sharon Nixon against incumbent Senator Ashley Moody. Uthmeier's action signals a broadening of federal investigations into how nonprofit organizations may be swaying state politics through undisclosed foreign funding.

Next Steps and Timeline

Uthmeier's office is expected to review the documents within the next 90 days, following the subpoena's legal deadline. If evidence of illegal foreign contributions emerges, the Attorney General's office will pursue enforcement actions against the DSA, potentially including fines and registration penalties. The investigation also coincides with a federal inquiry into political interference, setting up a coordinated effort to safeguard Florida's electoral integrity.