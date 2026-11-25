Florian Wirtz silences critic Jamie Carragher after scoring and assisting in Liverpool's win, showcasing a transformation from struggling to key player in Premier League.

Florian Wirtz has effectively silenced his harshest critics, including former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, following a decisive performance that saw him score and assist in the team's victory over Manchester United. The £116million midfielder delivered a masterclass that directly contradicted earlier suggestions he was unfit for the physical demands of the Premier League. His recent form marks a stark turning point in his career at Anfield, proving his readiness for high-stakes matches.

Redemption Against Manchester United

The narrative surrounding Wirtz changed dramatically just six weeks after he was substituted during a defeat to Manchester City. Jamie Carragher had publicly stated that the German international needed to be dropped from the starting lineup following that loss and Ryan Gravenberch's red card. Carragher reiterated this view repeatedly, reflecting the frustration of many supporters who doubted his durability in the English top flight.

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However, Wirtz responded with authority in Mauricio Pochettino's first match as Manchester United manager. He ran the show for Liverpool, contributing to a comprehensive four-goal victory that showcased his technical superiority. Carragher hailed Wirtz's stunning first-half volley as a goal of the caliber Dennis Bergkamp would have scored, highlighting the quality of the strike.

This performance demonstrated that Wirtz is finally capable of seizing big occasions. For a long period, there was a prevailing sentiment that his slight physique and technical style were better suited to the slower pace of the Bundesliga or European competitions. Many observers believed he would struggle to shine amid the rough and tumble typical of Premier League contests.

Previously, his statistics did not justify his high price tag. Last season, he managed only five goals and four assists in league play. This term, he added just one assist before the clash with Manchester City. The contrast with his current output is undeniable, signaling that something fundamental has clicked in his development as a Liverpool player.

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Statistical Surge and Creative Output

Since the defeat to Manchester City, Wirtz has experienced a significant resurgence in productivity and influence. He has recorded four assists and scored two goals in league matches, complemented by an additional goal and assist in the Champions League. He aims to add to these figures when facing Club Bruges on Wednesday evening.

His impact is evident in advanced metrics, as he is now getting into dangerous positions more frequently. He has accumulated more touches in the opposition penalty box, more shots, and more passes into that critical area. His chance creation from open play has more than doubled compared to his previous output.

Wirtz boasts a league-high twenty-nine chances created this season, with twenty of those occurring since the match against Manchester City. David Silva was the last player to create more than ten open-play chances in a single match, a feat Wirtz achieved against United with nine chances created.

He also created nine chances against Brentford in the first league match following the City defeat. This makes him the only Premier League player since the 2003-04 season to create nine or more chances from open play in multiple games within the same season. He accomplished this feat twice in just five weeks.

The Jurgen Klopp Influence

A significant factor in Wirtz's recent success is his relationship with Jurgen Klopp, the legendary former Liverpool manager and current Germany head coach. Klopp has reportedly helped unlock Wirtz's full potential through a close working relationship and strategic guidance on the international stage.

Klopp described Wirtz as a once-in-a-century talent and expressed shock at his quality during their first training session together. This endorsement has bolstered Wirtz's confidence, which has translated into strong performances for the national team. He has scored four goals and provided one assist in his last four games for Germany.

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This includes a brace against the Netherlands in his most recent match. While Klopp deserves credit for his insights, the German manager also benefits from having the freedom to experiment. Klopp can give Wirtz the specific tactical environment he requires to thrive on the global stage.

Wirtz has explicitly stated that his ideal playing style involves a lot of space to execute his creative desires. Although half-joking, this requirement is legitimate for technical creators who need room to operate. Klopp has utilized this by playing him as a false nine, allowing him maximum creative freedom.

Iraola Tactical Fit at Liverpool

While international success is vital, replicating that freedom in the Premier League is considerably more difficult. Previous management attempts to utilize Wirtz were fraught with challenges. Arne Slot struggled to find a consistent solution, experimenting with Wirtz as an attacking midfielder, on the flanks, and as a striker.

However, the tactical approach at Bournemouth under Andoni Iraola offers a blueprint that Liverpool can emulate. Iraola managed to create a high-pressing system that still allowed creative players like Justin Kluivert and Junior Kroupi to drift into pockets of space.

For Iraola, Wirtz was always the central figure. The German has started every league game for Bournemouth, consistently operating in the number ten position. This structural consistency provides the stability Wirtz needs to influence games effectively.

It would be deeply unfair to suggest that Klopp's exact blueprint is being copied at Liverpool. However, the principle of granting a creative star the space to dictate play is universally applicable. Iraola demonstrated that such a system can work in the English top flight.

Liverpool now has a player who has validated his worth on the biggest stages. His transformation from a perceived liability to a match-winning asset proves that patience and the right tactical setup can unlock elite potential. The criticism from figures like Jamie Carragher now seems a distant memory as Wirtz defines his own narrative.