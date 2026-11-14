Florence Pugh Takes Shoulder Pads to the Next Level in an Unusual Skirt Suit and Sky-High Heels

The actress promoted Netflix's 'East of Eden' in her most dramatic outfit yet.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsWatch full video here:on Instagram,"This year has been a big one for me. Life has been big, there's been plenty of lows and plenty of highs and I guess that's just how life gets served some years.

"The actress continued,"I appreciate this moment though... you're allowing us to pat ourselves on the back. And that's so fucking important when you're driven and laser focused. You forget to breathe and congratulate, so thank you for forcing me to do that.

Also read Florence Pugh Turns Heads with Dramatic Harris Reed Shoulders at FYC Event

"Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley.

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In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.