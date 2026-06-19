Florence Pugh Spotted Filming with Andy Samberg for '42.6 Years' in Central Park

Actress Florence Pugh was seen shooting a scene with Andy Samberg in Central Park for the upcoming comedy film '42.6 Years,' where she likely plays his character's girlfriend. The movie follows a man frozen for over four decades who wakes to find his partner has aged. Distribution details and other casting remain unconfirmed.

Hollywood actress Florence Pugh was spotted on Thursday afternoon filming alongside Andy Samberg in New York City's Central Park. Photographs from the scene show Pugh standing on the back of a bicycle as Samberg rides it through the park.

This suggests she may be playing Ruthie, the girlfriend of Samberg's character, Ben, in the upcoming comedy film titled '42.6 Years.

' The story follows Ben who wakes up after being cryogenically frozen for 42.6 years, only to find his girlfriend Ruthie has lived an entire lifetime without him. While Pugh is expected to portray the younger version of Ruthie, with another actress potentially playing the older version, these details have not been officially confirmed. The film is directed by Michael Schwartz and will be distributed in the United States by Focus Features, with Universal Pictures International handling global distribution.

Andy Samberg is also serving as a producer alongside Ali Bell. Samberg's recent projects include 'The Roses' with Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, as well as a voice role in 'Zootopia 2.

' Florence Pugh is known for her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other major productions. Additionally, other entertainment news includes Glen Powell's serial killer movie now streaming on HBO Max, a sequel to a beloved Jim Carrey film in development, Blumhouse's horror movie starring Julia Garner finding a new streaming home, a resurgence of 'The Grinch' with possible Jim Carrey involvement, an 'Avengers: Doomsday' star recounting a surreal moment, and the release of the final trailer for 'Scary Movie 6,' which parodies 'Get Out.

' Paramount Pictures has also secured distribution rights for a new fantasy movie starring Florence Pugh





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Florence Pugh Andy Samberg 42.6 Years Central Park Filming Comedy Movie Cryogenic Freezing Focus Features Michael Schwartz Ruthie Ben

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