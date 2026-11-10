Florence Pugh Speaks on Hollywood Scrutiny and Cornell University Assault Lawsuit

Florence Pugh discusses Hollywood scrutiny of women's appearances and condemns a Cornell University lawsuit alleging fraternity sexual assault.

Florence Pugh, the 30-year-old English actress known for Little Women, has spoken candidly about the pressure placed on women in Hollywood over their appearance. In an interview with ELLE magazine for its Women In Hollywood issue, Pugh also addressed a civil lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court by a former Cornell University student, who alleges she was sexually assaulted by seven fraternity members while drugged.

Pugh used the interview to speak on two subjects that she linked through a shared concern about how women are judged. The first was the constant public commentary about actresses' bodies and choices. The second was her response to the alleged assault described in the lawsuit, which she said she felt compelled to address publicly.

Also read Lawsuit alleges Cornell allowed persistent sexual assaults, misconduct from former male student

Hollywood Scrutiny Over Weight and Appearance

Florence Pugh says Hollywood actresses face constant commentary on whether they have gained or lost too much weight or have had a cosmetic procedure. She described the scrutiny as relentless, saying it extends to how women look, how they dress and how they age.

Pugh said that whenever women do anything with their appearance, they are criticised from every side. In her words, delivered to ELLE magazine, she said that comments range from remarks that someone looks a certain way, to suggestions that someone has done too much, to observations about weight gain or loss. She concluded that women can never find solid footing in the public eye.

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Pugh also said her best work has come when she feels unpolished. She said she feels most liberated when she is physically or mentally struggling, because a less polished appearance frees her from expectations around beauty. She described the kind of makeup she loves as the kind that makes her look sick, hungover or in the middle of a breakdown, because it allows her to feel free.

Florence Pugh Responds to the Alleged Cornell Assault

Florence Pugh said she felt uneasy, sick and anxious after reading about a former Cornell University student who has filed a lawsuit alleging she was gang raped at her college. Pugh, who received an Academy Award nomination, said the alleged incident should provoke a strong and vocal reaction from everyone, regardless of gender.

Pugh explained that she spoke publicly because she cares about women she knows and women she does not know. She warned that if stories like this become normal, society risks accepting abuse and rape as a norm. She said rape should never be a conversation people move on from easily, and that it must be confronted directly, with demands for justice and accountability.

Pugh also called on men to speak up. She said men need to be as horrified as women are and should be leading conversations about changing the allowance and complicity that enable this behaviour. She asked how women can be expected to trust that not all men are dangerous when, in moments like this, many men stay quiet.

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Lawsuit Details, Denial and School Response

The former Cornell student filed a civil lawsuit earlier this month in New York Supreme Court against seven men and the university. In the filing, she alleges she was sexually assaulted while drugged nearly two years ago, and says the assault took place in October 2024, when she was 20 years old.

According to the lawsuit, members of the Chi Phi fraternity used Snapchat to summon one another to take part in the assault, an allegation the plaintiff says has left her traumatised. She also states that she reported the alleged incident to campus police about three weeks later. A lawyer for one of the accused students has denied all of the allegations.

The lawsuit says Cornell University suspended the fraternity and seven members on November 8, 2024. Two of the members were ultimately expelled, while others were offered the chance to write essays expressing contrition. Pugh said she found the school's reaction unacceptable, arguing that it did not match the destroying of a body and killing of a soul alleged in the case, and she mocked the idea that a quick apology essay would be enough to move on.