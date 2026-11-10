Florence Pugh Says Watch Dune: Part Three Before Avengers: Doomsday

Florence Pugh says fans should watch Dune: Part Three before Avengers: Doomsday, both releasing December 18, 2026, as she shared in an Elle video.

Florence Pugh is starring in two major films that open on the same day, December 18, 2026. Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three both hit theaters that Friday, and Pugh has now shared the order in which she thinks fans should watch them. In a video for Elle, the actress recommended that audiences see Dune: Part Three first, then head to Avengers: Doomsday afterward.

Pugh returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena Belova, a role she first played in Black Widow. She also appears as Princess Irulan in Denis Villeneuve's Dune franchise, which she has joined only once so far through Dune: Part Two in 2024. Her recommendation puts the two blockbusters side by side, even though her MCU history is much longer than her time in the Dune films.

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Pugh's Recommended Viewing Order for Fans

Pugh told Elle that moviegoers should start with Dune: Part Three. She suggested that fans then have lunch to process the film and talk through what they saw, dissecting it and discussing it with friends. After that, she said viewers could watch Avengers: Doomsday either that same evening or the following day.

The actress was clear that the order is flexible. Her main request is that audiences watch both films, and she asked fans to share their thoughts afterward. Her comments turn the release weekend into a planned double feature rather than a choice between two separate movies.

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Pugh's Path Through the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Pugh's MCU journey began with Black Widow, the semi-prequel in which Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff works to destroy the Red Room. Yelena teams up with Red Guardian, played by David Harbour, and Melina Vostokoff, played by Rachel Weisz, for that dangerous mission. After Black Widow, Pugh appeared in several episodes of Disney+'s Hawkeye before returning to the big screen in Thunderbolts*.

In Thunderbolts*, Yelena and her antihero team take on a mission ordered by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine to prevent her operation from being exposed. The group later uncovers Fontaine's real goal and joins forces as the New Avengers to defeat The Void. Pugh then voiced Yelena in Marvel Zombies before appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where Peter Parker turns to Yelena for help with the Department of Damage Control. That film grossed $2.5 billion and became the highest-grossing movie of 2026 so far.

Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three Release Plans

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026, and is the fifth Avengers film and the opening chapter of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Joe and Anthony Russo-directed movie brings together the Avengers, New Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four and Wakandans to face Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. The film has a runtime of 165 minutes and is rated PG-13.

Dune: Part Three shares the same release date and features a large ensemble that includes Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. The film will be the only one screening in IMAX theaters, because Warner Bros. secured an exclusive three-week deal with the company. Avengers: Doomsday had already surpassed $125 million in ticket pre-sales, according to a report published before this article.

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Early estimates suggest Avengers: Doomsday may take the opening weekend in December. Regardless of which film leads the box office, Pugh's advice points to a busy weekend at movie theaters as fans plan their trips around both releases.