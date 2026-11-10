Florence Pugh Says ‘I’m Not Standing for Bulls— Behavior’ on Set Anymore: ‘Show Up on Time, Don’t Be Rude, Don’t Be a Misogynist’

Florence Pugh says she is no long accepting bad behavior on movie sets and urges her casts and crews not be misogynist.

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I’m not doing it,” Pugh said.

“I’m not standing for bullshit behavior. I’m not standing for bullshit attitude. I’m not allowing for people to be rude to the crew. You just get bolder and bigger and more confident with time, and you want to be around and work with the right people.

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And the moment someone is making that vibe feel off, everybody feels it. ” Jon Gosselin Filming Netflix Tell-All Documentary About 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' With Kids Collin and Hannah“I don’t want to deal with messy,” the Oscar nominee continued.

“It’s just about surrounding yourself with professionals who have the same way of working in mind: Show up on time, don’t be rude, don’t be a misogynist. ” Pugh is having a standout end to the year thanks to her acclaimed performance on Netflix’s “East of Eden,” which will be followed by two expected blockbusters with the Dec. 18 releases of “, the name given online to the seven male students accused of drugging and gang raping their female classmate at Cornell University in October 2024.

PughPugh said she was compelled to be so outspoken about the Cornell allegations “because I’m a woman who cares about women. I care about women I know, and I care about women Iknow. And if we allow for stories like that to become in any way normal, then we are allowing ourselves to continue toward that destiny of abuse and rape being accepted as a norm.

” Pugh continued, “Rape can never ever be a conversation that we move on from. It has to be something that we look at, face-on, and we demand justice, accountability, and for the rapist to see what they have done to someone’s life. Because if we don’t, we’re accepting it. And I don’t ever, ever, ever want to live in a world where we move on from it easily.

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