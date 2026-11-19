'I learnt online that I had been on ozempic? I learnt that I’d had upper bleph? Lower bleph? Filler? Face lipo?'

I get to spend my days writing all about the pop culture stories that your group chats are talking about.on the matter. On Tuesday, she commented on an Instagram video that accused her of getting “work done” to erase her “round face” and “softer features.

”said:"A lot of people are pointing out how Florence used to have full, beautiful cheeks that made her face super recognizable. Now that her jaw is more defined, her chin is more pointier, her jaws are more sharp, it makes sense why people are wondering if she's had work done.

Also read Florence Pugh Auditions for Bond Villain Role With Denis Villeneuve

", Florence denied having surgery and attributed the changes to aging. "Guys. I turned 30. I’m a woman.

Body’s and faces change," she wrote.

"It’s not that deep, the fact that people can’t even tell between what’s aging and what’s surgery is disturbing. Sadly puppy fluff doesn’t last forever ❤️.

Advertisement

"Though she likely intended to shut down the chatter, Florence’s IG comment only amplified the online conversations about her face and body — with some fans even accusing her of lying about the changes.to her 11 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, Florence said that she’s found it “stressful” to see “thousands of people talking about you and your body in ways that you can’t even comprehend. ”“I woke up the other morning and quite a lot of you were discussing my face and body in such a disturbing way.

I learnt online that I had been on ozempic? I learnt that I’d had upper bleph? Lower bleph? Filler?

Face lipo? Bucal fat remover? Chin surgery? Nose surgery?!

” she wrote, calling out the “disturbing” accusations.

“Yes I’m disturbed. For women who now think that I’m someone I’m not. For having my body dissected and pointed at again. ”body positivity in the past — and she says that’s “not changing” anytime soon.

“I have spent my whole career defending and protecting bodies that just grow the way they grow. I was subjected to fat shaming in the business from the moment I started and I have loved everytime I get to tell someone to fuck off when they are being inappropriate about my weight, and I’m not changing that now just because you’ve all said so,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Florence did acknowledge that there have been changes in her appearance — but not due to any “face surgery” or “ozempic. ”“Here’s the truth, i turned 30 and my New Year’s resolution was to change my relationship with alcohol, and to be able to do at least one pull up in the gym,” she wrote.

“It's funny to see you all use reference images from times where I was really mentally unhappy and abusing my body and put it next to the image from the governors awards the other night where I am happy and truly respecting my body. ”Florence said that for the “first time” in her entire career, she’s well rested, working out regularly, and eating a nutritious diet.

“I’ve WANTED to move my body and not take it for granted. Guess how much weight I’ve lost in all of that? 2 pounds,” she wrote.

“Because the thing that’s most important to me and my trainer is muscle. I think it’s the most important thing a woman can do. Build muscle and be strong. I can now do 6 pull ups and lift 110kg.

Which I’m sure to many of you isn’t a lot.. but to me?! It’s everything. ”She went on, “I’ve fucking worked so hard to clean my head and clean my body because I don’t want to allow space for negativity in my mind to grow. I’m looking after myself, and that’s literally it.

” She also took to her stories to post some additional behind-the-scenes photographs of her working out.

"Ozempic could never," she captioned a video of herself doing weighted push-ups.