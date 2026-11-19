Florence Pugh responded to rumors claiming she underwent plastic surgery and Ozempic, denying both through an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Photos of Pugh sparked comments accusing the Marvel actress of undergoing plastic surgery, as well as using GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, resulting in what some believed to be a modified version of her face.

On Wednesday, Pugh responded to the rumors and shut them down once and for all, posting an explanatory statement on Instagram.

Also read Florence Pugh Dismisses Plastic Surgery Rumors as Aging, Age 30

“Here we go…,” began the carousel of text slides. Victoria Beckham Makes the Case for Ombré Waves at Son Romeo's Film Premiere In her post, Pugh elaborated that it was highly stressful for her to wake up and “have thousands of people talking about and body in ways that can’t even comprehend.

” “I’m aware that the culture on socials currently is very interested in talking about people’s surgery and Ozempic changes, it’s clearly a part of our time right now, that there’s this frenzy of people picking apart what’s truth and what’s fake,” Pugh wrote. She continued: “I learnt online that I had been on Ozempic? I learnt that I’d had upper bleph? Lower bleph?

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Filler? Face lipo? Buccal fat removal? Chin surgery?

Nose surgery?! … I didn’t even know that one person COULD get all of these things done overnight if they wanted to? ”Pugh stated that she was “disturbed” at having her body discussed so publicly and other women thinking she is “someone not. ”elaborated that she had spent her “whole career” defending natural bodies, and had been subject to fat-shaming from the moment she entered the industry.

“I have never been on Ozempic. I have NEVER done any face surgery. And don’t EVER say that I didn’t make my own nose, I’ve always had that beautiful ski slope. Even as a baby!

” she wrote. Pugh explained why some may think there’s been a change in her appearance lately, citing her 30th birthday and New Year’s resolution to change her relationship with alcohol and to “be able to do at least one pull up in the gym. ” The actress added that people were comparing photos of her from an “unhappy” time in her life to photos where she was “happy and truly respecting body.

” Pugh added that she was taking care of her body and well-being for the first time in her career, and is focused on building strength and muscle, both being important goals in her health journey.actress ended her statement by saying she’s long been subjected to critics telling her she should lose weight and even sued publications earlier this year for publishing AI-created images of her injecting filler into her face.

“They lied to sell their story. But it damaged me. Do not tarnish my reputation in that way,” she stated.

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“I want everyone to know, I understand we are in a warped part of image history right now, withstandards changing, getting harder and harder to keep up with. But please be gentle to yourselves and others when you go in on people’s physical appearances. ” Pugh ended her post by urging critics to reflect on why they felt the need to comment on her body: “It’s okay to admit to yourself that it comes from something deeper.

I’m not angry at you, I’m angry at the situation that’s being projected on to us. It feels inescapable, but part of changing the tide is on you as much as us in the public eye. ” The post followed a video posted on Instagram by Evie Magazine on Tuesday, where the publication compared photos of Pugh, explaining how plastic surgery may have changed the actor’s face shape and its deeper implications.

Pugh commented on the post before making her own, writing, “Guys. I turned 30. I’m a woman. Body’s and faces change.

It’s not that deep. The fact that people can’t even tell between what’s aging and what’s surgery is disturbing. Sadly puppy fluff doesn’t last forever.

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