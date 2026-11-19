Florence Pugh releases a detailed eight-page Instagram statement to deny rumors of cosmetic surgery and Ozempic use, attributing her changed appearance to fitness and aging.

Actress Florence Pugh addressed persistent rumors regarding her physical appearance in an extensive eight-page statement posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday night. The thirty-year-old star responded to weeks of speculation suggesting she had undergone cosmetic procedures or used weight-loss medication. She stated that she finds it extremely stressful to wake up to thousands of people discussing her body in ways she cannot comprehend.

Direct Response to Cosmetic Surgery Speculation

Florence Pugh categorically denied rumors that she is on Ozempic or has had filler, nose surgery, or other aesthetic procedures. She credited the visible changes in her physique to turning thirty years old and her decision to prioritize fitness in the gym. She explained that her New Year's resolution was to change her relationship with alcohol and to be able to perform at least one pull up in the gym. She described feeling disturbed by such rumors and emphasized that she has spent her career defending bodies that just grow the way they grow.

Also read Florence Pugh Defends Natural Aging After Plastic Surgery Speculation

Defiance Against Industry Body Shaming

Florence Pugh highlighted her history of rejecting fat shaming within the entertainment industry since she began her career at age eighteen. She noted that she has loved every opportunity to tell people to stop being inappropriate about her weight and stated she is not changing that approach now that public scrutiny has intensified. The actress revealed she used to be unable to bear looking at herself as a teenager but has learned to defend her appearance publicly. She questioned why women are labeled as divas or demanding when they do not tailor themselves to public expectations.

Challenging Vulgar Critiques of Women's Bodies

Florence Pugh recalled calling out vulgar men who critiqued her body after she wore a nipple-baring Valentino gown in Rome in 2022. She expressed perplexity as to why people were so loudly upset by the size of her body and described the experience of being publicly destroyed by strangers. She stated she knew the dress would provoke a reaction and was excited to wear it rather than nervous. The actress emphasized that she has lived in her body for a long time and is fully aware of her size.

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Advocating for Young Women in Hollywood

Florence Pugh spoken about the importance of standing up for herself amid the Me Too movement and the changing landscape of Hollywood. She mentioned that young women in this industry have so much to fight for and to protect and to shout about. She stated she is proud of the way she is not scared of speaking up for herself, whether on social media or in interviews. Her stance challenges how women are perceived and makes space for versions of a person that do not conform to traditional stereotypes.

Impact on Public Discourse and Future Steps

The actress shared that she shaved her head for her film We Live In Time and chose to be makeup free to be free from vanity. She warned that it is worrying how vulgar some men can be when criticizing women's bodies. The statement serves as a firm boundary against online harassment and sets a precedent for how celebrities handle body shaming. Her detailed response aims to shift the conversation from her appearance to her professional choices and personal health goals.