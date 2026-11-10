Florence Pugh on Hollywood Scrutiny and Cornell Assault Case

Florence Pugh discusses the pressure of Hollywood beauty standards and her strong stance on justice for the Cornell University sexual assault lawsuit.

Florence Pugh has publicly addressed the intense scrutiny surrounding physical appearances in Hollywood while also sharing her strong reactions to a recent high-profile sexual assault lawsuit involving Cornell University. The thirty-year-old actress revealed that the constant commentary on her body and beauty standards creates a difficult environment for performers who are judged more for their looks than their talent.

Beauty Standards and Acting Freedom

Florence Pugh told ELLE magazine that the pressure to maintain a specific image is exhausting and often counterproductive to the artistic process. She explained that the industry constantly scrutinizes how stars look, dress, and age, leading to invasive comments about weight changes or cosmetic procedures that leave actors feeling unstable.

Also read Where Hollywood Meets the Art World: A Night at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Despite these external pressures, the actress admitted that her best work occurs when she feels unpolished or uncomfortable. She stated that embracing an appearance she considers ugly allows her to feel liberated from societal expectations and perform with greater authenticity and freedom on set.

Response to Cornell University Lawsuit

Florence Pugh spoke out regarding a civil lawsuit filed in the New York Supreme Court by a former student who alleges she was gang raped by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity. The complaint claims the assault took place in October 2024 when the victim was twenty years old and was drugged by the group of men.

Advertisement

The actress expressed deep unease and anxiety after reading the details of the case. She emphasized her role as a woman who cares about other women, stating that ignoring such stories allows abuse to become normalized and accepted as a routine part of society rather than a crime demanding justice.

Demands for Accountability and Justice

Florence Pugh criticized the reaction of Cornell University and the broader community to the allegations. She described the school's decision to suspend the fraternity and allow some students to write essays of contrition as unacceptable given the severity of the alleged trauma inflicted on the victim.

She argued that complicity among bystanders is as harmful as the actions of the perpetrators. The actress stated that it is cowardly and cold for individuals to witness violence and take no action, asserting that true justice requires facing the issue directly without moving on or minimizing the suffering caused.

Call for Male Allyship and Change

Florence Pugh issued a direct challenge to men to become active participants in ending sexual violence. She questioned how society can trust the phrase not all men when many remain silent during crises, urging them to express horror and lead conversations about changing the culture of complicity that enables such behavior.