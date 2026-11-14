Florence Pugh Gives Victorian Mourning Dressing a Sculptural Twist

With next-level power shoulders

method dressing isn’t over yet. Last night, the cast of Netflix’s limited drama series returned to the red carpet for a FYC event in Los Angeles, California.

And for the occasion,, the ensemble echoed classic Victorian mourning dressing, a custom popularized by Queen Victoria after the 1861 death of her husband, Prince Albert. The modest style required all-black fabrics, high necklines, and long sleeves—all of which can be seen in Pugh’s tailored peplum jacket, with its V-notch stand collar and fabric-covered buttons. Of course, the actor’s version modernized the concept, with exaggerated puff sleeves that demanded attention.

Also read Victorian Psycho Review: Jason Isaacs Horror Thriller Earns 75% Rotten Tomatoes

Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray paired the look with platform heels and Bulgari jewels, once again breaking the traditional dress code, and hair stylist Adir Abergel gave Pugh’s blonde locks a messy updo. Makeup artist Alex Babsky finished things off with a moody deep-red lipstick, a custom shade he mixed together himself. Pugh was joined by co-star Christopher Abbott and series creator Zoe Kazan, who adapted John Steinbeck’s 1952 novel for the screen.

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Theactor not only starred in the 2026 interpretation, but also served as executive producer. She brought a nuanced performance to the role of Cathy, who has traditionally been seen as a soulless antagonist, but here was given a more complex, compelling backstory that humanized her.