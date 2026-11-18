Florence Pugh addresses rumors about weight loss procedures, revealing her new lifestyle changes include alcohol reduction and gym workouts to build muscle.

British actress Florence Pugh has issued a firm denial regarding online speculation that she is using the weight loss drug Ozempic, while simultaneously detailing her personal commitment to improving her physical and mental well-being. The 30-year-old star addressed these rumors directly on her Instagram page on Wednesday evening, stating that she finds the intense scrutiny of her physical appearance to be deeply disturbing and invasive.

Pugh Denies Surgical Procedures and Ozempic Use

Florence Pugh explicitly stated that she has never taken Ozempic and has never undergone any facial surgery, including buccal fat removal, chin or nose jobs, eyelid procedures, fillers, or face liposuction. She expressed frustration that fans are dissecting her body and suggesting she is someone she is not, noting that the reference images used by critics to compare her current look were taken during a period when she was mentally unhappy and abusing her body. She emphasized that she has always possessed the features people are now questioning, describing her nose as a natural ski slope that she has had since she was a baby.

Also read Florence Pugh Targets Villain Role in James Bond Reboot

New Year Resolution Focused on Mental and Physical Health

The actress explained that her recent physical changes are the result of a New Year resolution made after turning 30 in February, which focused on changing her relationship with alcohol and committing to regular gym workouts. Pugh revealed that she lost only two pounds during this lifestyle overhaul, prioritizing muscle gain over weight loss. She shared that her primary goal was to be able to do at least one pull-up, a milestone she has since surpassed by performing six pull-ups and lifting 110kg, which she described as a significant personal achievement in building strength.

Long History of Defending Body Image Against Criticism

Florence Pugh highlighted that she has spent her entire career defending her body against fat shaming and inappropriate comments from the public and the industry. She recounted receiving cruel messages online, including being called a pig and being told to go on a run, with some even suggesting she should start taking Ozempic. Despite the negativity, she affirmed that she will continue to tell people to stop being inappropriate about her weight, stating that she loves every opportunity to push back against such judgments.

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Impact of Lifestyle Changes on Professional Life

According to Pugh, the shift in her lifestyle has allowed her to be rested, sleep properly, and wake up to work out and eat healthily for the first time in her career. She shared photos of herself working out with her trainer on her Instagram Story to illustrate this positive change. The actress emphasized that building muscle and being strong is the most important thing a woman can do, and she dedicated her efforts to cleaning her head and body to prevent negativity from growing in her mind.

Call for Mindfulness in Social Media Discourse

Florence Pugh concluded her statement by asking fans to be mindful about judging people's appearances and to stop picking apart bodies in such a disturbing way. She noted that the current culture on social media is very interested in discussing surgery and drug-related changes, creating a frenzy where people pick apart what is truth and what is fake. By sharing her honest experience, she aimed to show that her happiness and respect for her body are visible in her recent appearances, such as at the Governors Awards, without needing invasive procedures or medication.