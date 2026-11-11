Florence Pugh becomes Jaguar's new 'Cat Woman' brand ambassador

Actress Florence Pugh, 30, partners with Jaguar as the automaker's inaugural 'new era' ambassador, starring in a provocative shoot with Annie Leibovitz that highlights her daring look and public comments on body scrutiny.

Florence Pugh, 30, has been announced as Jaguar's first ambassador for the automaker's new era campaign, a partnership that positions the actress as the brand's new face of elegance and confidence.

Launching Jaguar's 'New Era' Campaign

In a high‑profile photo shoot photographed by Annie Leibovitz, Pugh appears beside a Jaguar Type 01, bringing a formidable presence that eclipses the sleek vehicle's design. The images showcase her in a latex jumpsuit before she transitions into bold leather, underscoring a daring aesthetic that supports Jaguar's contemporary brand direction.

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Actor's Perspective on Public Scrutiny

During an interview with ELLE Magazine for the Women In Hollywood issue, Pugh reflected on the constant commentary around her appearance. She stated that the most productive work for her occurs when she embraces a raw, imperfect look, suggesting that feeling unattractive can free her from conventional beauty expectations. The actress reiterated that encounters with media criticism-whether about weight changes or perceived cosmetic enhancements-often leave her feeling unsettled and "never [getting] any footing right."

When she talks about body autonomy, Pugh notes that accepting imperfections allows her to feel empowered, particularly in situations that may be physically or mentally challenging. She emphasizes that this approach provides a sense of agency and helps her detach from harsh beauty standards imposed by society.

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Upcoming Projects and Career Momentum

Beyond the Jaguar campaign, Pugh recently completed a critically acclaimed adaptation of John Steinbeck's East of Eden for Netflix, a project she also co‑produced. Her performance in the series garnered rave reviews and solidified her status as a versatile actor.

Looking ahead, Pugh is set to star in two blockbuster films-Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three-both of which are scheduled to release on December 18. The simultaneous launch will pit the actress against herself at the box office, creating a unique dynamic in which her performances in both titles will vie for audience attention.

This upcoming synergy of high‑profile roles and a prominent brand partnership marks a pivotal moment in Pugh's career, underscoring her rising influence in both film and lifestyle sectors.