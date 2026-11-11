Florence Pugh Becomes Jaguar's New Brand Ambassador in Star‑Power Photo Shoot

Jaguar announced actress Florence Pugh as its inaugural 'new era' brand ambassador, unveiling a high‑profile photoshoot by Annie Leibovitz that showcases the model in bold leather and latex suits.

Jaguar has named 30‑year‑old actress Florence Pugh as the first ambassador of its new marketing era, unveiling a striking photo spread shot by celebrated photographer Annie Leibovitz. The shoot, featuring Pugh beside a classic Jaguar Type 01, highlights the actress in a latex jumpsuit before transitioning to racy leather ensembles, positioning her as the face of Jaguar's contemporary image.

New Ambassador Spotlights Jaguar's Modern Identity

The launch marks a strategic partnership where Pugh will appear in advertisements, social media promotions, and brand events for Jaguar. Her presence is intended to merge the carmaker's heritage with a modern, bold aesthetic, echoing the automotive brand's evolution in the luxury market.

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Pugh Addresses Media Scrutiny on Physical Appearance

In an interview with ELLE's Women In Hollywood issue, Pugh shared her feelings about constant public scrutiny over body image. She said that her strongest performances come when she embraces vulnerability, describing moments when she feels "ugly" as liberating. She noted that this sense of agency helps her break free from society's rigid beauty expectations.

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Photographic Collaboration Highlights Fashion and Automotive Fusion

The collaboration with Leibovitz combines high fashion styling with automotive glamour. Pugh's fashion choices range from sleek latex to sharp leather, creating tension and allure in the images. The Type 01's classic design contrasts with Pugh's contemporary look, underscoring Jaguar's commitment to timeless yet innovative design.

Future Projects Reinforce Pugh's Rising Market Influence

Pugh's role as Jaguar's ambassador comes as she prepares to release two major film projects on December 18. The actress stars in and executive produces Netflix's adaptation of East of Eden, while also set to appear in blockbuster releases Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, positioning her as a versatile icon across film and automotive sectors.